News

Heartworms unveils new single and video for ‘May I Comply

She’s also just been announced as support for The Kills on their 2024 US tour.

Photo: Gilbert Trejo

7th November 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

heartworms, News, Listen

Following the acclaimed release of her debut EP ‘A Comforting Notion’ earlier this year, South London’s Heartworms - aka Jojo Orme - has shared a new single, ‘May I Comply’. Released on Speedy Wunderground and produced by the label’s resident whizz Dan Carey, the track was written when Jojo “just wanted to get over an ex and to tell my little brother he’s good enough… turned out to be a lot darker than I thought.”

It lands accompanied by a video directed by frequent collaborator Gilbert Trejo, on which he has commented: “Jojo and I wanted to lean harder into the stark black and white world that Heartworms is building, washing everything but the band out in a sea of emptiness. Between shooting ‘24 Hours’ and ‘May I Comply’ I’ve had the chance to photograph Heartworms on tour and was excited about capturing a bit more of the energy of Jojo’s performance at this stage.”

Watch the video for ‘May I Comply’ below.

Play Video
Heartworms: &#8220;Its quite hard to feel relaxed listening to [the EP], but I want that&#8221;

Interview

Heartworms: “Its quite hard to feel relaxed listening to [the EP], but I want that”

With a gripping line in cold musicality and an obsession with Alan Turing, Jojo Orme is creating her own enigma code with every new Heartworms release.

Later this month, Heartworms will take to the stage at London’s Village Underground for her biggest headline show to date, before embarking on her recently-announced US dates supporting The Kills next year. You can catch her upcoming live shows on the following dates:

NOVEMBER 2023
21 London, Village Underground
25 Geneva, Festival Les Creatives
30 Utrecht, EKKO

DECEMBER 2023
01 Maastricht, Muziekgieterij
02 Nijmegen, Zeitgeist Festival
03 The Hague, HINK Festival

JANUARY 2024
06 Bognor Regis, Rockaway Beach

FEBRUARY 2024
01 London, The Roundhouse*
27 New York, Webster Hall

MARCH 2024
01 Washington DC, 9:30 Club^
02 Asheville, The Orange Peel^
04 Atlanta, Variety Playhouse^
05 Nashville, Brooklyn Bowl^
07 Houston, House of Blues^
08 Austin, Stubb’s^
09 Dallas, House of Blues^
11 Albuquerque, Sunshine^
12 Phoenix, The Van Buren^
14 Los Angeles, The Wiltern^
15 Sacramento, Ace of Spades^
16 Oakland, Fox Theater^

*w/ The Last Dinner Party
^w/ The Kills

Get tickets to watch heartworms live now.

Tags: heartworms, News, Listen

heartworms Tickets

Village Underground, Shoreditch, London

Latest News

Cardinals share debut single proper ‘Roseland’

Cardinals share debut single proper Roseland

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard announce 2024 live shows, including UK and Europe dates

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard announce 2024 live shows, including UK and Europe dates

Felix White is the latest guest on Before They Knew Better

Felix White is the latest guest on Before They Knew Better

Tate McRae announces sophomore album ‘Think Later’

Tate McRae announces sophomore album Think Later

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard are DIY’s November 2023 cover stars

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard are DIYs November 2023 cover stars

Records, etc at Rough Trade logo

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

November 2023

Latest Issue

November 2023

Featuring King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, IDLES, Tkay Maidza, Sleater-Kinney and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY