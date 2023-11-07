Heartworms unveils new single and video for ‘May I Comply

Following the acclaimed release of her debut EP ‘A Comforting Notion’ earlier this year, South London’s Heartworms - aka Jojo Orme - has shared a new single, ‘May I Comply’. Released on Speedy Wunderground and produced by the label’s resident whizz Dan Carey, the track was written when Jojo “just wanted to get over an ex and to tell my little brother he’s good enough… turned out to be a lot darker than I thought.”

It lands accompanied by a video directed by frequent collaborator Gilbert Trejo, on which he has commented: “Jojo and I wanted to lean harder into the stark black and white world that Heartworms is building, washing everything but the band out in a sea of emptiness. Between shooting ‘24 Hours’ and ‘May I Comply’ I’ve had the chance to photograph Heartworms on tour and was excited about capturing a bit more of the energy of Jojo’s performance at this stage.”

Watch the video for ‘May I Comply’ below.