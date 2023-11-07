News
Heartworms unveils new single and video for ‘May I Comply’
She’s also just been announced as support for The Kills on their 2024 US tour.
Following the acclaimed release of her debut EP ‘A Comforting Notion’ earlier this year, South London’s Heartworms - aka Jojo Orme - has shared a new single, ‘May I Comply’. Released on Speedy Wunderground and produced by the label’s resident whizz Dan Carey, the track was written when Jojo “just wanted to get over an ex and to tell my little brother he’s good enough… turned out to be a lot darker than I thought.”
It lands accompanied by a video directed by frequent collaborator Gilbert Trejo, on which he has commented: “Jojo and I wanted to lean harder into the stark black and white world that Heartworms is building, washing everything but the band out in a sea of emptiness. Between shooting ‘24 Hours’ and ‘May I Comply’ I’ve had the chance to photograph Heartworms on tour and was excited about capturing a bit more of the energy of Jojo’s performance at this stage.”
Watch the video for ‘May I Comply’ below.
Later this month, Heartworms will take to the stage at London’s Village Underground for her biggest headline show to date, before embarking on her recently-announced US dates supporting The Kills next year. You can catch her upcoming live shows on the following dates:
NOVEMBER 2023
21 London, Village Underground
25 Geneva, Festival Les Creatives
30 Utrecht, EKKO
DECEMBER 2023
01 Maastricht, Muziekgieterij
02 Nijmegen, Zeitgeist Festival
03 The Hague, HINK Festival
JANUARY 2024
06 Bognor Regis, Rockaway Beach
FEBRUARY 2024
01 London, The Roundhouse*
27 New York, Webster Hall
MARCH 2024
01 Washington DC, 9:30 Club^
02 Asheville, The Orange Peel^
04 Atlanta, Variety Playhouse^
05 Nashville, Brooklyn Bowl^
07 Houston, House of Blues^
08 Austin, Stubb’s^
09 Dallas, House of Blues^
11 Albuquerque, Sunshine^
12 Phoenix, The Van Buren^
14 Los Angeles, The Wiltern^
15 Sacramento, Ace of Spades^
16 Oakland, Fox Theater^
*w/ The Last Dinner Party
^w/ The Kills
