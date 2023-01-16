Jawny has shared the video for his “bittersweet” new single ‘true’.

Co-written and co-produced by Jawny, Imad Royal, and Elie Rizk, the track is accompanied by a new visual that riffs on the early days of MTV.

Jawny is currently working on his upcoming debut album. Speaking about his process, the indie artist explains, “I just chased whatever felt right in the studio that day. I can’t overthink it.”

Check out new single ‘true’ below.