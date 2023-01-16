Watch Jawny reveals video for new track ‘true’

Photo: Spencer Ford

The new track comes ahead of his upcoming tour.

Words: Elly Watson

16th January 2023

Jawny has shared the video for his “bittersweet” new single ‘true’.

Co-written and co-produced by Jawny, Imad Royal, and Elie Rizk, the track is accompanied by a new visual that riffs on the early days of MTV.

Jawny is currently working on his upcoming debut album. Speaking about his process, the indie artist explains, “I just chased whatever felt right in the studio that day. I can’t overthink it.”

Check out new single ‘true’ below.

See Jawny live at the following dates:

MARCH
03 San Diego, CA Quartyard
04 Los Angeles, CA El Rey
07 San Francisco, CA Bimbo’s
09 Seattle, WA Neumos
11 Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom
13 Salt Lake City, UT Soundwell
14 Denver, CO Meow Wolf
16 Minneapolis, MN Amsterdam Bar & Hotel
17 Chicago, IL Thalia Hall
18 Detroit, MI El Club
20 Cleveland, OH Mahall’s
24 Boston, MA Paradise
25 Philadelphia, PA Theatre of Living Arts
31 New York, NY Bowery Ballroom

APRIL
01 Washington D.C. Black Cat
03 Camboro, NC Cat’s Cradle
04 Atlanta, GA Masquerade
06 Houston, TX womh
07 Dallas, TX HOB – Cambridge Room
08 Austin, TX Antone’s
10 Santa Fe, NM Meow Wolff
12 Phoenix, AZ Crescent

Get tickets to watch Jawny live now.

