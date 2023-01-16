Watch Jawny reveals video for new track ‘true’
The new track comes ahead of his upcoming tour.
Jawny has shared the video for his “bittersweet” new single ‘true’.
Co-written and co-produced by Jawny, Imad Royal, and Elie Rizk, the track is accompanied by a new visual that riffs on the early days of MTV.
Jawny is currently working on his upcoming debut album. Speaking about his process, the indie artist explains, “I just chased whatever felt right in the studio that day. I can’t overthink it.”
Check out new single ‘true’ below.
See Jawny live at the following dates:
MARCH
03 San Diego, CA Quartyard
04 Los Angeles, CA El Rey
07 San Francisco, CA Bimbo’s
09 Seattle, WA Neumos
11 Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom
13 Salt Lake City, UT Soundwell
14 Denver, CO Meow Wolf
16 Minneapolis, MN Amsterdam Bar & Hotel
17 Chicago, IL Thalia Hall
18 Detroit, MI El Club
20 Cleveland, OH Mahall’s
24 Boston, MA Paradise
25 Philadelphia, PA Theatre of Living Arts
31 New York, NY Bowery Ballroom
APRIL
01 Washington D.C. Black Cat
03 Camboro, NC Cat’s Cradle
04 Atlanta, GA Masquerade
06 Houston, TX womh
07 Dallas, TX HOB – Cambridge Room
08 Austin, TX Antone’s
10 Santa Fe, NM Meow Wolff
12 Phoenix, AZ Crescent
More like this
Jawny shares joyous video for new song ‘adios’
The track arrived this week as the latest of a host of tracks following 2020 mixtape ‘For Abby’.
Jawny shares new track ‘Strawberry Chainsaw’
It follows his recent collab with Beck.
Jawny teams up with Beck for new version of ‘Take It Back’
The original version appeared on last year’s EP, ‘The Story Of Hugo’.
JAWNY shares new single ‘Take It Back’
Lifted from his new project ‘The Story of Hugo’.