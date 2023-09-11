News
Jawny releases latest track ‘Boy Scout’
He’s also shared details of a European headline tour, starting in October.
Off the back of the release of his debut album ‘It’s Never Fair, Always True’ earlier this year, Jawny has returned to share a new single, ‘Boy Scout’. Merging lo-fi alt-pop with spiralling guitar lines, the track is co-written and co-produced by JAWNY himself, alongside Grammy-nominated Imad Royal.
Listen to ‘Boy Scout’ here:
Having recently completed a series of shows in support of his album, Jawny will once again hit the road this autumn for a European headline tour spanning nine dates. Check out the details below, and get tickets here:
OCTOBER
27 Dublin, Green Room
29 Manchester, Band On The Wall
30 London, Lafayette
NOVEMBER
02 Berlin, Frannz Club
04 Warsaw, Niebo
06 Amsterdam, Tolhuistuin
07 Paris, Le Hasard Ludique
10 Zurich, Mascotte
11 Milan, Arci Bellezza
