Jorja Smith celebrates the good times with video for new single ‘High’

Her house-tinged latest cut comes produced by her longstanding collaborators DAMEDAME*.

30th July 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Following the release of her second album ‘falling or flying’ last year, Jorja Smith is back with a new single, ‘High’, as well as a wholesomely lo-fi visualiser to go with it. 

Produced by Jorja’s frequent collaborators DAMEDAME*, the deep house-influenced track is an ode to being the architect of your own happiness - a sentiment that’s perfectly encapsulated by the video, which collages together shots of Jorja with fan-submitted celebratory footage. 

“’High’ is a song I wrote about finding a friend within myself. Even through the lows, you have to find the highs”, she has commented. 

Check out the video for ‘High’ and revisit our review of ‘falling or flying’ below. 

Jorja Smith - Falling or flying

A record unafraid to run off in different directions.

