Album Review

Jorja Smith - Falling or flying

A record unafraid to run off in different directions.

Jorja Smith - Falling or flying

Reviewer: Joe Goggins

Released: 29th September 2023

Label: FAMM

Jorja Smith’s debut album, ‘Lost & Found’, was so disarmingly accomplished that perhaps it’s no surprise that it’s taken this long for her to follow it up; she was probably left wondering where she could go next. That record showed, on the one hand, a deep understanding of her forebears, with Aaliyah and Erykah Badu both hanging heavy over it, and on the other, a keen sense of present-day R&B’s direction of travel. Since, she’s taken her time in crafting her comeback, but the sprawling, 17-track ‘Falling or flying’ provides compelling evidence that she made the right decision. This is thoughtful, nuanced R&B that demonstrates Jorja’s kaleidoscopic feel for her genre, incorporating everything from neo-soul on the brooding title track, to flirting with dancehall on ‘Feelings’, which features a stirring guest turn by J Hus - one of only two outside contributors on the record, along with Lila Iké, the reggae singer bringing a subtlety to the softly gospel-inflected ‘Greatest Gift’. For the most part, though, this is Jorja’s stage alone, whether she’s teasing the idea of reinventing herself as a troubadour when she coos over a lo-fi guitar line on ‘Too Many Times’ or revisiting her trip hop influences on the quietly massive ‘Backwards’. ‘Falling or flying’ is a record unafraid to run off in different directions - ‘GO GO GO’ is far and away the poppiest thing she’s ever put her name to, while closer ‘What if my heart beats faster?’ is a striking reminder of her vocal ability. But when she’s this adept at whatever she turns her hand to, why not showcase it?

Play Video

Tags: Jorja Smith, Reviews, Album Reviews

Jorja Smith Tickets

Albert Hall (Buy)

Latest News

Grove shares news of new EP ‘Pl*y’

Grove shares news of new EP Pl*y

Ben Gregory announces upcoming EP ‘Bodied’

Ben Gregory announces upcoming EP Bodied

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes announce new album ‘Dark Rainbow’

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes announce new album Dark Rainbow

Matt Maltese releases latest single ‘The Earth Is A Very Small Dot’

Matt Maltese releases latest single The Earth Is A Very Small Dot

Blonde Redhead share double single and short film ‘Sit Down For Dinner Pts 1 & 2’

Blonde Redhead share double single and short film Sit Down For Dinner Pts 1 & 2

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

September 2023

Latest Issue

September 2023

Featuring James Blake, Romy, Marika Hackman, yeule and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY