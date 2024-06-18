JPEGMAFIA confirms next solo album with new single ‘Don’t Rely On Other Men’

Returning with his first solo material since 2021, JPEGMAFIA is back in full force, having today shared new single ‘don’t rely on other men’.

The self-produced track follows the release of last year’s ‘SCARING THE HOES’ - his collaborative album with Danny Brown - and sees JPEGMAFIA take aim at the lack of authenticity in the contemporary rap scene. What’s more, its release apparently confirms that there’s a new solo LP in the pipeline too, with the rap titan writing on Instagram “rest of the album soon!”

Check out the video for ‘don’t rely on other men’ here: