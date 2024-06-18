News
JPEGMAFIA confirms next solo album with new single ‘Don’t Rely On Other Men’
He’s also just announced his Lay Down My Life North American tour.
Returning with his first solo material since 2021, JPEGMAFIA is back in full force, having today shared new single ‘don’t rely on other men’.
The self-produced track follows the release of last year’s ‘SCARING THE HOES’ - his collaborative album with Danny Brown - and sees JPEGMAFIA take aim at the lack of authenticity in the contemporary rap scene. What’s more, its release apparently confirms that there’s a new solo LP in the pipeline too, with the rap titan writing on Instagram “rest of the album soon!”
Check out the video for ‘don’t rely on other men’ here:
JPEGMAFIA has also just announced details of his Lay Down My Life world tour, for which the North American dates are as follows:
AUGUST 2024
07 The Fox Theater, Pomona, CA
08 Brooklyn Bowl, Las Vegas, NV
10 The Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, CO
11 The Depot, Salt Lake City, UT
13 McDonald Theatre, Eugene, OR
15 The Showbox SoDo, Seattle, WA
16 Roseland Theater, Portland, OR
17 Vogue Theatre, Vancouver, BC
19 Virginia Street Brewhouse, Reno, NV
20 The Regency Ballroom, San Francisco, CA
23, Hollywood Palladium, Los Angeles, CA
24 Marquee Theatre, Tempe, AZ
27 Tower Theatre, Oklahoma City, OK
29 Southside Ballroom, Dallas, TX
30 Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater, Austin, TX
31 White Oak Music Hall (Downstairs), Houston, TX
SEPTEMBER 2024
03 Revolution Live, Ft. Lauderdale, FL
05 Hopscotch Music Festival, Raleigh, NC
06 The Eastern, Atlanta, GA
07 The Beacham, Orlando, FL
10 The NorVa, Norfolk, VA
11 The Fillmore, Silver Springs, MD
13 Franklin Music Hall, Philadelphia, PA
14 Terminal 5, New York, NY
15 Roadrunner, Boston, MA
17 Fete Music Hall, Providence, RI
19 Rebel, Toronto, ON
20 Newport Music Hall, Columbus, OH
21 Radius, Chicago, IL
Read More
DIY’s Albums of the Year 2023
It's safe to say that it's been a stellar twelve months on the musical front, but what have DIY's writers had on repeat?
7th December 2023, 6:00pm
JPEGMAFIA & Danny Brown release ‘Scaring the Hoes’ documentary
The video reveals behind-the-scenes footage of the making of their collaborative album.
4th April 2023, 12:00am
JPEGMAFIA & DANNY BROWN: BREAK THE INTERNET
A marriage of hellish beats and lyrical devilry with a side order of alcohol, cocaine and fentanyl, ‘Scaring the Hoes Vol. 1’ is a narcotic joyride in experimental rap.
27th March 2023, 12:00am
JPEGMAFIA x Danny Brown - Scaring the Hoes
5 Stars
For a project that could have held unreasonable expectations, it overdelivers time and time again.
24th March 2023, 12:00am
Popular right now
5 Stars
Kneecap — Fine Art
With Glass Animals, Los Campesinos!, Alfie Templeman, Lava La Rue and many more.