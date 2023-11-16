Lime Garden dig into the complexities of obsession on new track ‘I Want To Be You’

Lime Garden have shared ‘I Want To Be You’ - the newest single to be taken from forthcoming debut LP ‘One More Thing’, due 16th February via So Young Records.

Full of repeated guitar lines that echo the obsessive thinking of its lyrics, it’s a track, says vocalist Chloe Howard, that digs into the parasocial artist-fan relationship. “‘I Want To Be You’ was inspired by a very specific memory I have as a 14 year old at my first gig looking at the band playing and thinking, ‘Do I want to be you or be with you, or do I want both?’” she explains.

“This feeling has continued to raise its head on many occasions in my life, and it’s become quite an obsessive process at times. Growing up with social media and the constant ability to follow your idols, with access into ‘their world’, has fuelled this in an unhealthy way.”

Meanwhile, the band will embark on UK headline tour in support of the Ali Chant-produced record throughout February and March, and have now added a string of European dates across April to the mix.

Watch the video for ‘I Want To Be You’ below and skip down for a full run of UK and EU dates throughout Spring 2024.

