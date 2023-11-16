News

Lime Garden dig into the complexities of obsession on new track ‘I Want To Be You’

It comes ahead of their imminent debut LP, due 16th February.

Photo: Jono White

16th November 2023

Lime Garden

Lime Garden have shared ‘I Want To Be You’ - the newest single to be taken from forthcoming debut LP ‘One More Thing’, due 16th February via So Young Records.

Full of repeated guitar lines that echo the obsessive thinking of its lyrics, it’s a track, says vocalist Chloe Howard, that digs into the parasocial artist-fan relationship. “‘I Want To Be You’ was inspired by a very specific memory I have as a 14 year old at my first gig looking at the band playing and thinking, ‘Do I want to be you or be with you, or do I want both?’” she explains.

“This feeling has continued to raise its head on many occasions in my life, and it’s become quite an obsessive process at times. Growing up with social media and the constant ability to follow your idols, with access into ‘their world’, has fuelled this in an unhealthy way.”

Meanwhile, the band will embark on UK headline tour in support of the Ali Chant-produced record throughout February and March, and have now added a string of European dates across April to the mix.

Watch the video for ‘I Want To Be You’ below and skip down for a full run of UK and EU dates throughout Spring 2024.

Play Video

FEBRUARY
27 Manchester, YES (Pink Room)
28 Edinburgh, Voodoo Rooms
29 Glasgow, Hug & Pint

MARCH
02 Dublin, Workman’s
03 Leeds, Brudenell Social Club
04 Birmingham, Hare & Hounds
06 Bristol, Fleece
07 London, Lafayette
08 Brighton, Chalk
14 Barcelona, Antigua Frabrica Damm

APRIL
18 Amsterdam, Paradiso Upstairs
19 Rotterdam, Motel Mozaique Festival
20 Hamburg, Molotow
21 Berlin, Kantine am Berghain
23 Munich, Strom
24 Zurich, Bogen F
25 Wiesbaden, Kesselhaus
26 Antwerp, Trix
27 Paris, Hasard Ludique

Get tickets to watch Lime Garden live now.

