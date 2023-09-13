Lime Garden announce debut album 'One More Thing'

Hotly tipped Brighton risers Lime Garden - who were part of DIY’s 2022 First Fifty showcase - have today announced details of their debut album, ‘One More Thing’, which will hit shelves on 16th February 2024. Produced by Ali Chant (Perfume Genius, PJ Harvey, Yard Act), the record comes after a string of acclaimed singles and shows across the country.

To mark the news, the band have released lead single ‘Love Song’, of which vocalist Chloe Howard has said: “Annabel wrote the tune in her bedroom, when she was in a musical slump and had been listening to a lot of Yeah Yeah Yeahs and LCD Soundsystem. We had been trying to write an “upbeat” song for months and finally this appeared. Lyrically, the song explores jumping into joy and love even when you feel you are not worthy of it. Embracing your cringe and not caring what others think.”

Check out the full tracklist for ‘One More Thing’ and the visualiser for ‘Love Song’ below:

1. Love Song

2. Mother

3. Nepotism (baby)

4. Popstar

5. Pine

6. I Want To Be You

7. Floor

8. Fears

9. It

10. Looking

