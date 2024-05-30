News
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds share second album preview ‘Frogs’
It was the first track to be written for their forthcoming LP, ‘Wild God’.
Having confirmed that their forthcoming 18th studio album ‘Wild God’ will arrive on 30th August, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds have now shared another pre-release taste of what to expect from the LP in the form of new single ‘Frogs’.
Opening with a statement making, Bible-inspired couplet (“Ushering in the week he knelt down and crushed his brother’s head in with a bone / It’s my great privilege to walk you home”), the track’s lyrics were the first Cave wrote for ‘Wild God’, and set the tone for the richly evocative imagery that imbues the rest of the album.
Speaking about the new cut, Cave has simply said: “The sheer exuberance of a song like ‘Frogs’, it just puts a big fucking smile on my face.”
You can find out more about the making of ‘Wild God’ here, and watch the lyric video for ‘Frogs’ below.
Plus, you can catch Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds on tour across the UK and Europe on the following dates:
* w/ Dry Cleaning; ^ w/ The Murder Captial; % w/ Black Country, New Road
SEPTEMBER 2024
24 Oberhausen, Rudolf Weber-ARENA*
26 Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome*
29 Berlin, Uber Arena*
OCTOBER 2024
02 Oslo, Oslo Spektrum*
03 Stockholm, Hovet*
05 Copenhagen, Royal Arena*
08 Hamburg, Barclays Arena*
10 Lodz, Atlas Arena*
11 Krakow, TAURON Arena*
13 Budapest, Papp László Sportaréna^
15 Zagreb, Arena Zagreb^
17 Prague, O2 Arena^
18 Munich, Olympiahalle^
20 Milan, Milan Forum^
22 Zurich, Hallenstadion^
24 Barcelona, Palau Sant Jordi^
25 Madrid, WiZinkCenter^
27 Lisbon, MEO Arena^
30 Antwerp, Sportpaleis^
NOVEMBER 2024
02 Leeds, First Direct Arena%
03 Glasgow, OVO Hydro%
05 Manchester, AO Arena%
06 Cardiff, Utilita Arena%
08 London, The O2%
12 Dublin, 3Arena%
15 Birmingham, Resorts World Arena%
17 Paris, Accor Arena%
