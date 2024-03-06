News
Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds announce new album ‘Wild God’
Their 18th (!) studio LP is due to arrive later this summer, and has been previewed by its title track.
Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds are back, and have marked their return with the news that their 18th studio album, ‘Wild God’, will arrive on 30th August (on Bad Seed Records, in partnership with Play It Again Sam).
Spanning ten tracks, the new LP is set to to continue to expand the band’s rich sonic and literary world, using moments in their collective past as jumping-off points for experimentation and reinvention.
Having begun writing on New Year’s Day 2023, Cave then co-produced ‘Wild God’ alongside bandmate Warren Ellis - a process which took place between sessions in Miravel, Provence, and London’s Soundtree studios.
“I hope the album has the effect on listeners that it’s had on me,” Cave has said. “It bursts out of the speaker, and I get swept up with it. It’s a complicated record, but it’s also deeply and joyously infectious. There is never a masterplan when we make a record. The records rather reflect back the emotional state of the writers and musicians who played them. Listening to this, I don’t know, it seems we’re happy.”
You can listen to the album’s title track - out today - below.
The ‘Wild God’ full tracklist is:
1. Song of the Lake
2. Wild God
3. Frogs
4. Joy
5. Final Rescue Attempt
6. Conversion
7. Cinnamon Horses
8. Long Dark Night
9. O Wow O Wow (How Wonderful She Is)
10. As the Waters Cover the Sea
