Orlando Weeks schedules Autumn 2024 UK headline tour

Following the recent release of his third LP ‘LOJA’ - which DIY hailed as “his most fully realised solo album yet” - Orlando Weeks has confirmed that he’ll be touring the record around the UK this Autumn.

Kicking off on 24th September in Newcastle, the run of shows will see him play Manchester, Norwich, Leeds, Bristol, Southampton, and London, before concluding with a night in Brighton on 4th October. He’s also set to be performing with the backing of a full live band (unlike his more stripped-back recent residency at The Copeland Gallery), many of whom contributed to the album recording itself.

“I’m very excited to be taking LOJA’s music on the road”, Orlando has said, before cryptically adding, “I’ll also be playing songs from all sorts of long-ago and not so long-ago chapters. Can’t wait.’’ Could this mean he’ll be airing some beloved Maccabees tunes while on the road? If our recent interview with him (which you can read in full below) is anything to go by, that’s certainly not off the table…