Orlando Weeks releases new single ‘Good To See You’

He’ll be in London next week for a limited run of album performance/art exhibition dates.

Photo: Miguel Alves

30th May 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Former Maccabees frontman Orlando Weeks has shared a new single, ‘Good To See You’ - the second song to be lifted from his forthcoming third solo album ‘LOJA’ (due out on 23rd August). 

It arrives in the wake of the record’s lead track ‘Dig’ (which features Rhian Teasdale of Wet Leg), and sees Orlando reflect on a period of significant change in his life, following his move to Lisbon. “Absence makes the heart grow fonder…”, he has shared, “or it gives everyone longer for their anxieties to fester and balloon. I suppose this is a song about giving enough rope.”

Orlando’s also set to launch ‘LOJA’ - named after the building he made into his art studio in Lisbon - with an intimate residency at London’s The Copeland Gallery next week (6th-9th June), during which he’ll exhibit his paintings, sketches and prints before performing tracks from the album in the evening. The opening two days are already sold out, with limited tickets remaining for the other dates here

You can find out more about ‘LOJA’ here, and listen to ‘Good To See You’ below.

‘LOJA’ tracklist:

1. ‘Longing’
2. ‘Best Night’
3. ‘Wake Up’
4. ‘Dig’ featuring Rhian Teasdale
5. ‘You & The Packhorse Blues’
6. ‘Good To See You’
7. ‘My Love Is (Daylight Saving)’
8. ‘Please Hold’
9. ‘Sorry’
10. ‘Tomorrow’
11. ‘Beautiful Place’

