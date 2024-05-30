News
Orlando Weeks releases new single ‘Good To See You’
He’ll be in London next week for a limited run of album performance/art exhibition dates.
Former Maccabees frontman Orlando Weeks has shared a new single, ‘Good To See You’ - the second song to be lifted from his forthcoming third solo album ‘LOJA’ (due out on 23rd August).
It arrives in the wake of the record’s lead track ‘Dig’ (which features Rhian Teasdale of Wet Leg), and sees Orlando reflect on a period of significant change in his life, following his move to Lisbon. “Absence makes the heart grow fonder…”, he has shared, “or it gives everyone longer for their anxieties to fester and balloon. I suppose this is a song about giving enough rope.”
Orlando’s also set to launch ‘LOJA’ - named after the building he made into his art studio in Lisbon - with an intimate residency at London’s The Copeland Gallery next week (6th-9th June), during which he’ll exhibit his paintings, sketches and prints before performing tracks from the album in the evening. The opening two days are already sold out, with limited tickets remaining for the other dates here.
You can find out more about ‘LOJA’ here, and listen to ‘Good To See You’ below.
‘LOJA’ tracklist:
1. ‘Longing’
2. ‘Best Night’
3. ‘Wake Up’
4. ‘Dig’ featuring Rhian Teasdale
5. ‘You & The Packhorse Blues’
6. ‘Good To See You’
7. ‘My Love Is (Daylight Saving)’
8. ‘Please Hold’
9. ‘Sorry’
10. ‘Tomorrow’
11. ‘Beautiful Place’
Read More
Orlando Weeks unveils plans for new album ‘Loja’
He's also shared its lead single 'Dig', which features Wet Leg's Rhian Teasdale.
29th April 2024, 6:11pm
Orlando Weeks - Hop Up
3-5 Stars
14th January 2022, 12:00am
Albums of 2022: Orlando Weeks
‘A Quickening’ found the former Maccabee ruminating on the more pensive aspects of parenthood. ‘Hop Up’ follows to show the more joyful side of the coin with a record rooted in lightness and pleasure.
1st December 2021, 9:46am
Orlando Weeks shares new single ‘Bigger’
Lifted from his forthcoming sophomore solo album ‘Hop Up’.
23rd November 2021, 12:00am
Popular right now
4-5 Stars
DIIV — Frog in Boiling Water
With Rachel Chinouriri, A.G. Cook, Yannis Philippakis, Wasia Project and more!