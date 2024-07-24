Coming soon
Pixies announce details of new album ‘The Night The Zombies Came’
It’s 35 years since the release of their seminal record ‘Doolittle’.
Two years on from 2022’s ‘Doggerel’, Pixies are back with news of their next album, ‘The Night The Zombies Came’ (slated for release on 25th October via BMG).
It’s 35 years since the arrival of their now Platinum-certified 1989 LP ‘Doolittle’, and the new record is set to be a smorgasbord affair informed by, according to a press release: Druidism, apocalyptic shopping malls, medieval themed restaurants, 12th century poetic form, surf rock, gargoyles, bog people, and 1970s era Fleetwood Mac.
Explaining further, the band’s frontman Black Francis has said: “Fragments that are related and juxtaposed with other fragments in other songs. And in a collection of songs in a so-called LP, you end up making a kind of movie.”
Recorded at Guilford Sound studio in Vermont, ‘The Night The Zombies Came”’s tracklist can be broadly split into two sections: driving punk numbers, and more mellow, country-tinged cuts. Our first taste of what to expect, ‘Chicken’, is out now - listen below.
What’s more, this new album is the first on which new bass player Emma Richardson (Band Of Skulls) has joined the Pixies fold, and also marks guitarist Joey Santiago’s lyrical debut (with ‘Hypnotised’).
The band are currently in the midst of a mammoth run of international tour dates, including a turn in London’s Victoria Park at All Points East next month - grab tickets for that here.
‘The Night the Zombies Came’ tracklisting:
1. Primrose
2. You’re So Impatient
3. Jane (The Night the Zombies Came)
4. Chicken
5. Hypnotised
6. Johnny Good Man
7. Motoroller
8. I Hear You Mary
9. Oyster Beds
10. Mercy Me
11. Ernest Evans
12. Kings of the Prairie
13. The Vegas Suite
More like this
Pixies to headline End of the Road 2022
Taking place next September!
21st September 2021
Pixies bring the classics to London’s Alexandra Palace
Black Francis’ signature scream is there with all its menacing majesty intact.
26th September 2019
Pixies — Beneath The Eyrie
3-5 Stars
It still captures the spirit of Pixies in a way that’s extremely satisfying.
13th September 2019
His Dark Materials: Pixies
Across a long and rich career, Pixies have built a canon of strange and singular work. On ‘Beneath The Eyrie’ they’re finally inviting people into their world, but don’t think it’s going to come easy.
13th September 2019
With Fontaines DC, Kneecap, BERWYN, Wunderhorse and many more.