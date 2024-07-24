Pixies announce details of new album ‘The Night The Zombies Came’

Two years on from 2022’s ‘Doggerel’, Pixies are back with news of their next album, ‘The Night The Zombies Came’ (slated for release on 25th October via BMG).

It’s 35 years since the arrival of their now Platinum-certified 1989 LP ‘Doolittle’, and the new record is set to be a smorgasbord affair informed by, according to a press release: Druidism, apocalyptic shopping malls, medieval themed restaurants, 12th century poetic form, surf rock, gargoyles, bog people, and 1970s era Fleetwood Mac.

Explaining further, the band’s frontman Black Francis has said: “Fragments that are related and juxtaposed with other fragments in other songs. And in a collection of songs in a so-called LP, you end up making a kind of movie.”

Recorded at Guilford Sound studio in Vermont, ‘The Night The Zombies Came”’s tracklist can be broadly split into two sections: driving punk numbers, and more mellow, country-tinged cuts. Our first taste of what to expect, ‘Chicken’, is out now - listen below.