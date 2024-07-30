Porridge Radio announce fourth album ‘Clouds In The Sky They Will Always Be There For Me’

Porridge Radio are back, having just confirmed that their next album ‘Clouds In The Sky They Will Always Be There For Me’ will arrive on 18th October via Secretly Canadian.

It comes two years on from the release of 2022’s ‘Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder To The Sky’, and four from their Mercury Prize shortlisted sophomore effort ‘Every Bad’. Vocalist Dana Margolin has described the record as feeling like “the first time we’ve made something”, following a period of burnout, heartbreak, and subsequent soul-searching.

Expanding further, she has reflected that the new record “captured something about our friendship as a band and the way that we have learnt to play together. It’s taught me so much. Following your gut to the nth point, trusting your friends and their loyalty, trusting yourself to be able to fight with people properly and still come back together. How I want to live is how I want to make records, because making records is my life, because my work is my play is my job is my life. It all ties together in this thing, and there are ways to do this that might not kill me.”

This creative breakthrough is epitomised by ‘Clouds In The Sky…”s lead single ‘Sick Of The Blues’ - a track that acts as a reminder to, in Dana’s words, “love wholly, not take anything too seriously, have fun with my friends, remove the tunnel vision, and fall in love with my life again.”

You can check out the stunning live version of ‘Sick Of The Blues’ - recorded during a special performance at Paris’ Centre Pompidou - here: