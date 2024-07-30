Coming soon
Porridge Radio announce fourth album ‘Clouds In The Sky They Will Always Be There For Me’
They’ve also unveiled a goosebump-inducing live version of its lead single, ‘Sick Of The Blues’.
Porridge Radio are back, having just confirmed that their next album ‘Clouds In The Sky They Will Always Be There For Me’ will arrive on 18th October via Secretly Canadian.
It comes two years on from the release of 2022’s ‘Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder To The Sky’, and four from their Mercury Prize shortlisted sophomore effort ‘Every Bad’. Vocalist Dana Margolin has described the record as feeling like “the first time we’ve made something”, following a period of burnout, heartbreak, and subsequent soul-searching.
Expanding further, she has reflected that the new record “captured something about our friendship as a band and the way that we have learnt to play together. It’s taught me so much. Following your gut to the nth point, trusting your friends and their loyalty, trusting yourself to be able to fight with people properly and still come back together. How I want to live is how I want to make records, because making records is my life, because my work is my play is my job is my life. It all ties together in this thing, and there are ways to do this that might not kill me.”
This creative breakthrough is epitomised by ‘Clouds In The Sky…”s lead single ‘Sick Of The Blues’ - a track that acts as a reminder to, in Dana’s words, “love wholly, not take anything too seriously, have fun with my friends, remove the tunnel vision, and fall in love with my life again.”
You can check out the stunning live version of ‘Sick Of The Blues’ - recorded during a special performance at Paris’ Centre Pompidou - here:
What’s more, Porridge Radio have also announced a nine-date tour of the UK, as well as new shows in Europe and North America. Tickets go on sale at 10am local time on Friday 2nd August here; find out where they’ll be playing below.
AUGUST 2024
08 London, St Mary Le Strand (Dana Margolin Solo)
OCTOBER 2024
31 Tourcoing, Le Grand Mix
NOVEMBER 2024
01 Vendôme, Les Rockomotives
02 Lorient, Les Indisciplinées
07 Dublin, Whelan’s
18 Nottingham, Rescue Rooms
19 Bristol, Marble Factory
20 Leeds, Irish Centre
22 Glasgow, Òran Mór
23 Newcastle, Newcastle University SU
25 Manchester, Gorilla
26 London, Electric Brixton
29 Margate, Lido
30 Brighton, Chalk
DECEMBER 2024
02 Amsterdam, Tolhuistuin
03 Brussels, Botanique
05 Paris, Le Trabendo
09 Hamburg, Knust
10 Berlin, Columbia Theater
11 Prague, Futurum
12 Vienna, Flex
14 Schorndorf, Manufaktur
15 Zurich, Mascotte
17 Luxembourg City, Rotondes
18 Wiesbaden, Schlachthof
19 Cologne, Artheater
JANUARY 2024
23 Washington, DC, The Atlantis
24 Philadelphia, PA, The Foundry
25 Brooklyn, NY, Warsaw
26 Boston, MA, Brighton Music Hall
28 Toronto, ON, The Garrison
30 Chicago, IL, Thalia Hall
31 Minneapolis, MN, 7th St Entry
FEBRUARY 2024
04 Portland, OR, Mississippi Studios
05 Seattle, WA, The Chapel
07 San Francisco, CA, Independent
09 Los Angeles, CA, Echoplex
‘Clouds In The Sky They Will Always Be There For Me’ tracklist:
1. Anybody
2. Hole In The Ground
3. Lavender Raspberries
4. God Of Everything Else
5. Sleeptalker
6. You Will Come Home
7. Wednesday
8. In A Dream
9. I Get Lost
10. Pieces Of Heaven
11. Sick Of The Blues
