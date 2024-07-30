Coming soon

Porridge Radio announce fourth album ‘Clouds In The Sky They Will Always Be There For Me’

They’ve also unveiled a goosebump-inducing live version of its lead single, ‘Sick Of The Blues’.

Porridge Radio announce fourth album 'Clouds In The Sky They Will Always Be There For Me'

30th July 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Porridge Radio are back, having just confirmed that their next album ‘Clouds In The Sky They Will Always Be There For Me’ will arrive on 18th October via Secretly Canadian. 

It comes two years on from the release of 2022’s ‘Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder To The Sky’, and four from their Mercury Prize shortlisted sophomore effort ‘Every Bad’. Vocalist Dana Margolin has described the record as feeling like “the first time we’ve made something”, following a period of burnout, heartbreak, and subsequent soul-searching.

Expanding further, she has reflected that the new record “captured something about our friendship as a band and the way that we have learnt to play together. It’s taught me so much. Following your gut to the nth point, trusting your friends and their loyalty, trusting yourself to be able to fight with people properly and still come back together. How I want to live is how I want to make records, because making records is my life, because my work is my play is my job is my life. It all ties together in this thing, and there are ways to do this that might not kill me.”

This creative breakthrough is epitomised by ‘Clouds In The Sky…”s lead single ‘Sick Of The Blues’ - a track that acts as a reminder to, in Dana’s words, “love wholly, not take anything too seriously, have fun with my friends, remove the tunnel vision, and fall in love with my life again.” 

You can check out the stunning live version of ‘Sick Of The Blues’ - recorded during a special performance at Paris’ Centre Pompidou - here:

Play Video

What’s more, Porridge Radio have also announced a nine-date tour of the UK, as well as new shows in Europe and North America. Tickets go on sale at 10am local time on Friday 2nd August here; find out where they’ll be playing below. 

AUGUST 2024
08 London, St Mary Le Strand (Dana Margolin Solo)

OCTOBER 2024
31 Tourcoing, Le Grand Mix

NOVEMBER 2024
01 Vendôme,  Les Rockomotives 
02 Lorient, Les Indisciplinées
07 Dublin, Whelan’s 
18 Nottingham, Rescue Rooms
19 Bristol, Marble Factory 
20 Leeds, Irish Centre
22 Glasgow, Òran Mór 
23 Newcastle, Newcastle University SU
25 Manchester, Gorilla
26 London, Electric Brixton
29 Margate, Lido 
30 Brighton, Chalk

DECEMBER 2024
02 Amsterdam, Tolhuistuin
03 Brussels, Botanique
05 Paris, Le Trabendo
09 Hamburg, Knust
10 Berlin, Columbia Theater
11 Prague, Futurum
12 Vienna, Flex
14 Schorndorf, Manufaktur
15 Zurich, Mascotte
17 Luxembourg City, Rotondes
18 Wiesbaden, Schlachthof
19 Cologne, Artheater

JANUARY 2024
23 Washington, DC, The Atlantis 
24 Philadelphia, PA, The Foundry
25 Brooklyn, NY, Warsaw 
26 Boston, MA, Brighton Music Hall
28 Toronto, ON, The Garrison
30 Chicago, IL, Thalia Hall
31 Minneapolis, MN, 7th St Entry

FEBRUARY 2024
04 Portland, OR, Mississippi Studios 
05 Seattle, WA, The Chapel 
07 San Francisco, CA, Independent
09 Los Angeles, CA, Echoplex 

Porridge Radio - Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder To The Sky

Porridge Radio - Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder To The Sky

It might be riddled with hurt but its takeaway feels a lot like hope.

‘Clouds In The Sky They Will Always Be There For Me’ tracklist:
1. Anybody
2. Hole In The Ground
3. Lavender Raspberries
4. God Of Everything Else
5. Sleeptalker
6. You Will Come Home
7. Wednesday
8. In A Dream
9. I Get Lost
10. Pieces Of Heaven
11. Sick Of The Blues

Tags: News, Listen, Porridge Radio, Watch

Latest News

Mura Masa confirms new album 'Curve 1' and shares new single 'FLY'

Mura Masa confirms new LP Curve 1’ 

The Lemon Twigs, Matt-Felix, and Luvcat complete lineup for Death Cab For Cutie and The Postal Service at All Points East 2024

The Lemon Twigs, Matt-Felix, and Luvcat complete lineup for Death Cab For Cutie and The Postal Service at All Points East 2024

Killer Mike announces surprise album 'Michael & The Mighty Midnight Revival, Songs for Sinners and Saints'

Killer Mike announces surprise album Michael & The Mighty Midnight Revival, Songs for Sinners and Saints’

Jorja Smith celebrates the good times with video for new single 'High'

Jorja Smith celebrates the good times with video for new single High’

Victoria Canal offers up new single 'California Sober'

Victoria Canal offers up new single California Sober’

Records, etc at Rough Trade logo

More like this

Sky Rising: Porridge Radio

Interview

Sky Rising: Porridge Radio

On third album ​“Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder To The Sky’, Porridge Radio have stretched their ambitions and emotions to the extreme.

19th May 2022

Albums of 2022: Porridge Radio

Interview

Albums of 2022: Porridge Radio

‘Every Bad’ propelled Porridge Radio from underground hopefuls to a Mercury nomination and critical acclaim. Gearing up for LP3, the conviction that drew the music world in is out in full force.

11th January 2022

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

July/August 2024

Latest Issue

July/August 2024

With Fontaines DC, Kneecap, BERWYN, Wunderhorse and many more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY