Festivals

Benjamin Clementine, Nothing But Thieves, Picture Parlour and more to play Latvia’s Positivus Festival

A whole host of international artists are set to perform in Riga this weekend.

16th July 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Benjamin Clementine, Picture Parlour, Royel Otis, Will Butler, Positivus, News, Festivals

One of the gems of the Baltic live music scene, Latvia’s Positivus Festival is set to mark its 18th edition this weekend with performances from the likes of Mercury Prize winner Benjamin Clementine, Essex rockers Nothing But Thieves, and exciting newcomers Picture Parlour

Taking place on 19th and 20th July on the island of Lucavsala - situated in the country’s vibrant capital of Riga - this year’s festival will also welcome artists like global star Jason Derulo, Migos member Offset, Arcade Fire’s Will Butler, and many more for a two day celebration of music, culture, and community. 

In addition, Positivus 2024 will also feature sets from two Ukrainian bands, and will encourage attendees to support initiatives working with musicians in Ukraine, following the Music Saves Ukraine Ambassadors Tour (which took place earlier this year, with DIY also in attendance). 

Positivus 2024 will take place on 19th and 20th July in Lucavsala, Riga; tickets are available here, and you can check out the full lineup below.

Tags: Benjamin Clementine, Picture Parlour, Royel Otis, Will Butler, Positivus, News, Festivals

Latest News

Orlando Weeks schedules Autumn 2024 UK headline tour

Orlando Weeks schedules Autumn 2024 UK headline tour

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard to release 26th album ‘Flight b741’ next month

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard to release 26th album Flight b741’ next month

Laura Marling confirms new album ‘Patterns In Repeat’

Laura Marling confirms new album Patterns In Repeat’

Wunderhorse shine a light on the dark side with new single ‘Silver’

Wunderhorse shine a light on the dark side with new single Silver’

86TVs unveil John McEnroe-starring video for new single ‘Komorebi’

86TVs unveil John McEnroe-starring video for new single Komorebi’

Records, etc at Rough Trade logo

Read More

Interview

Picture Parlour on their breakout single ‘Norwegian Wood’ and industry plant accusations for DIY’s Class of 2024

Class of 2024: Picture Parlour

Crashing into life with debut single ‘Norwegian Wood’ back in the peak of summer, Picture Parlour have had a rollercoaster 2023 full of hype-ridden highs and troll-fuelled troubles. Emerging with their heads more firmly in the game than ever, there’s little that can stop them now.

19th December 2023, 3:00pm

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Love Festivals?

Subscribe here to receive regular updates from DIY on all things festivals.

Popular right now

2024 Festival Guide

Here comes the summer...

2024 Festival Guide

Featuring SOFT PLAY, Corinne Bailey Rae, 86TVs, English Teacher and more!

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY