Benjamin Clementine, Nothing But Thieves, Picture Parlour and more to play Latvia’s Positivus Festival

One of the gems of the Baltic live music scene, Latvia’s Positivus Festival is set to mark its 18th edition this weekend with performances from the likes of Mercury Prize winner Benjamin Clementine, Essex rockers Nothing But Thieves, and exciting newcomers Picture Parlour.

Taking place on 19th and 20th July on the island of Lucavsala - situated in the country’s vibrant capital of Riga - this year’s festival will also welcome artists like global star Jason Derulo, Migos member Offset, Arcade Fire’s Will Butler, and many more for a two day celebration of music, culture, and community.

In addition, Positivus 2024 will also feature sets from two Ukrainian bands, and will encourage attendees to support initiatives working with musicians in Ukraine, following the Music Saves Ukraine Ambassadors Tour (which took place earlier this year, with DIY also in attendance).

Positivus 2024 will take place on 19th and 20th July in Lucavsala, Riga; tickets are available here, and you can check out the full lineup below.