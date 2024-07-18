News
Sports Team are back with news of album three, ‘Boys These Days’
The six-piece have also heralded their return by dropping a new single, ‘I’m In Love (Subaru)’.
Buckle up - Sports Team are back. The London-based six-piece have just announced details of their third album, a follow up to 2022’s ‘GULP!’ and 2020’s Mercury-shortlisted ‘Deep Down Happy’.
Slated for release on 28th February 2025 via Distiller Records and Bright Antenna, the forthcoming new LP - entitled ‘Boys These Days’ - is the product of a series of isolated sessions with producer Matthias Tellez in Norway (a stark contrast to the band’s previous process of writing between intense bouts of touring).
The record has been introduced via sax-laden lead single ‘I’m In Love (Subaru)’, which frontman Alex Rice has said “captures that tension between those glossy inanimate objects you can project any desire onto versus all the stuff that creeps in behind it.”
Continuing, he explains: “It should be a very uncomplicated love song, talking about cars and how people perceive their relationships, but with humanity, nothing is ever that simple. Having been in London guitar world for a quite while, I began looking at people like Bryan Ferry and how it can be a bit more fun if you play around with characters.”
Check out the Dora Paphides-directed video for ‘I’m In Love (Subaru)’ here:
What’s more, Sports Team have also confirmed that they’ll be hitting the road once again this Autumn for a ten-date UK tour, concluding with a turn at London’s Kentish Town Forum.
Tickets will go on presale at 10am on Wednesday 24th July, while general sale will open at 10am on Friday 26th July; find out where they’ll be stopping off below.
NOVEMBER 2024
14 Manchester, New Century
15 Birmingham, The Castle & Falcon
16 Liverpool, Arts Club
18 Sheffield, Foundry
19 Glasgow, SWG3
20 Newcastle Upon Tyne, Boiler Shop
22 Nottingham, Rescue Rooms
23 Leeds, The Wardrobe
24 Bristol, The Trinity Centre
25 London, O2 Forum Kentish Town
