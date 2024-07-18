Sports Team are back with news of album three, ‘Boys These Days’

Buckle up - Sports Team are back. The London-based six-piece have just announced details of their third album, a follow up to 2022’s ‘GULP!’ and 2020’s Mercury-shortlisted ‘Deep Down Happy’.

Slated for release on 28th February 2025 via Distiller Records and Bright Antenna, the forthcoming new LP - entitled ‘Boys These Days’ - is the product of a series of isolated sessions with producer Matthias Tellez in Norway (a stark contrast to the band’s previous process of writing between intense bouts of touring).

The record has been introduced via sax-laden lead single ‘I’m In Love (Subaru)’, which frontman Alex Rice has said “captures that tension between those glossy inanimate objects you can project any desire onto versus all the stuff that creeps in behind it.”

Continuing, he explains: “It should be a very uncomplicated love song, talking about cars and how people perceive their relationships, but with humanity, nothing is ever that simple. Having been in London guitar world for a quite while, I began looking at people like Bryan Ferry and how it can be a bit more fun if you play around with characters.”

Check out the Dora Paphides-directed video for ‘I’m In Love (Subaru)’ here: