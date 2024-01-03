News
Sprints tackle anxiety head on with new single ‘Heavy’
Their imminent and much anticipated debut album arrives this Friday.
Just days away from dropping their debut LP ‘Letter To Self’ - which DIY have awarded the full five stars in our album review - Dubliners Sprints have shared its final pre-release single, ‘Heavy’. The quartet have forged a fearsome reputation for their incendiary live shows, and the new track epitomizes this unrelenting energy through a veritable wall of riff-laden sound.
Commenting on the song, the band’s lead vocalist Karla Chubb has said: “If ‘Ticking’ is the sonic iteration of anxiety, then ‘Heavy’ is its literal counterpart. The brutally cacophonous sound communicates how it feels to be paralysed and inspired by anxiety, pairing intrusive thoughts, panic and intensity with that anxiety inducing build. Heavily inspired by early Bauhaus records and PJ Harvey’s ‘Is This Desire?’ it draws a heavy influence from 80s gothic - the purposeful space reflecting the isolating nature of panic.“
You can read more from Sprints in our November 2023 print mag interview - and watch the official video for ‘Heavy’ - below.
