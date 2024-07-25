Sunflower Bean announce first self-produced EP ‘Shake’

New York’s Sunflower Bean have returned with the news that their next project, ‘SHAKE’, will arrive on 27th September via Lucky Number.

The trio’s first fully self-produced and self-recorded body of work, the EP follows on from 2022’s ‘Headful of Sugar’ and was influenced by the likes of Black Sabbath; according to a press release, it promises to contain some of their heaviest music to date.

“’SHAKE’ was inspired by our first years as a DIY band, the spirit that birthed us and gave us the chance to have this enduring journey together,” the band have commented. “We wrote, recorded, engineered, and produced these songs so nothing was filtered through anyone else’s idea of us. We always felt like rock and roll was a feeling, not a sound. But sometimes there is no subverting it or explaining it. We’re now offering it exactly as it occurred to us.”

To accompany the EP’s five tracks, Sunflower Bean are also set to release a series of 14-minute performance based videos, each based around one of the natural elements: earth, wind, water, fire, and metal.

You can check out the EP’s tracklist and watch the earth-influenced video for title track ‘Shake’ below.

‘SHAKE’ tracklist:

1. Shake

2. Lucky Number

3. Teach Me To Be Bad

4. Serial Killer

5. Angelica