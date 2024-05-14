The Last Dinner Party announce new European tour dates

Continuing what’s already been a stacked year, DIY’s February 2024 cover stars The Last Dinner Party have now announced a new slate of European tour dates, which will follow their sold-out string of shows around the UK this Autumn.

Kicking off in Paris on 28th October and concluding in Luxembourg on 16th November, the 13-date run will include two festival performances in Gdansk and Parma (as if the band’s summer festival circuit isn’t already packed enough).

The tour is the latest leg of TLDP’s debut album celebrations - released back in February, ‘Prelude To Ecstasy’ got the full five star treatment from us (dive into the full review below), and followed a wild year in which the band nabbed the 2024 BRITs Rising Star Award and were also named winners of BBC Sound Of 2024.

Tickets for these newly-confirmed dates will be available via pre-sale from Wednesday 15th May, with general sale opening this Friday 17th May via the band’s website. You can grab yourself a copy of our Feb print mag - featuring The Last Dinner Party on the cover - here, and catch them live this year on the below dates.