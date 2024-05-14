News

The Last Dinner Party announce new European tour dates

The breakout band will head to the continent following a sold-out UK run this Autumn.

Photo: Cal McIntyre

14th May 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Continuing what’s already been a stacked year, DIY’s February 2024 cover stars The Last Dinner Party have now announced a new slate of European tour dates, which will follow their sold-out string of shows around the UK this Autumn.

Kicking off in Paris on 28th October and concluding in Luxembourg on 16th November, the 13-date run will include two festival performances in Gdansk and Parma (as if the band’s summer festival circuit isn’t already packed enough).

The tour is the latest leg of TLDP’s debut album celebrations - released back in February, ‘Prelude To Ecstasy’ got the full five star treatment from us (dive into the full review below), and followed a wild year in which the band nabbed the 2024 BRITs Rising Star Award and were also named winners of BBC Sound Of 2024.

Tickets for these newly-confirmed dates will be available via pre-sale from Wednesday 15th May, with general sale opening this Friday 17th May via the band’s website. You can grab yourself a copy of our Feb print mag - featuring The Last Dinner Party on the cover - here, and catch them live this year on the below dates.

The Last Dinner Party - Prelude To Ecstasy

Album Review

The Last Dinner Party - Prelude To Ecstasy

Sky-high, grandiose ambition that ties together lofty literary sentiment, cinematic sweeping theatricality and killer melodic indie hooks with an equal affinity for each.

MAY 2024
25 Luton, BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend
31 Barcelona, Primavera Sound

JUNE 2024
07 Porto, Primavera Sound
21 Prague, Metronome Festival
22 ScheeBel, Hurricane Festival
23 Neuhausen ob Eck, Southside Festival,
26-30 Pilton, Glastonbury Festival

JULY 2024
04 Roskilde, Roskilde Festival
06 Rotselaar, Rock Werchter
07 Ewijk, Down The Rabbit Hole
12 Glasgow, TRNSMT Festival
19 Adelaide, Spin Off Festival (new date)
20 Brisbane, Riverstage (new date)
22 Melbourne, Festival Hall (new date)
23 Sydney, Hordern Pavilion (new date)
27 Niigata, Fuji Rock Festival
31 Kansas City, The Truman, Kansas City (sold out)

AUGUST 2024
02 Saint Charles, IA, Hinterland Music Festival
04 Chicago, Lollapalooza
06 Englewood, Gothic Theatre (sold out)
07 Salt Lake City, The Complex (sold out)
09 San Francisco, Outside Lands Festival
10 Los Angeles, The Fonda (sold out)
22 Paris, Rock en Seine
24 Reading, Reading Festival
25 Leeds, Leeds Festival

SEPTEMBER 2024
18 Belfast, The Telegraph Building (sold out)
20 Glasgow, O2 Academy (sold out)
21 Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse (sold out)
23 Newcastle, O2 City Hall (sold out)
24 Leeds, O2 Academy (sold out)
25 Sheffield, Octagon Centre (sold out)
27 Norwich, The LCR, UEA (sold out)
28 Lincoln, The Engine Shed (sold out)
29 Cardiff, Tramshed, Cardiff (sold out)

OCTOBER 2024
01 Birmingham, O2 Academy (sold out)
02 Nottingham, Rock City (sold out)
04 Bristol, O2 Academy (sold out)
05 Southampton, O2 Guildhall (sold out)
07 Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre (sold out)
08 Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre (sold out)
10 Glasgow, O2 Academy (sold out)
11 Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse (sold out)
12 Liverpool, Mountford Hall (sold out)
14 Cambridge, Corn Exchange (sold out)
16 London, Eventim Apollo (sold out)
17 London, Eventim Apollo (sold out)
19 London, Eventim Apollo (sold out)
28 Paris, L’Olympia (new date)
29 Brussels, Cirque Royal (new date)
31 Amsterdam, Paradiso (new date)

NOVEMBER 2024
02 Cologne, E-Werk, Cologne (new date)
03 Ultrecht, TivoliVredenburg (new date)
05 Lyon, L’Épicerie Moderne (new date)
06 Munich, Tonhalle (new date)
07 Berlin, Astra Kulturhaus (new date)
09 Gdansk, Inside Seaside Festival (new date)
12 Vienna, MuseumsQuartier – Halle E (new date)
13 Zurich, X-TRA (new date)
14 Parma, Barezzi Festival @ Teatro Regio (new date)
16 Luxembourg, Rockhal Club (new date)

Get tickets to watch The Last Dinner Party live now.

The Last Dinner Party Tickets

O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

O2 City Hall, Newcastle

O2 Academy Leeds, Leeds

The Octagon, Sheffield

The Engine Shed, Lincoln

Liverpool Uni Mountford Hall, Liverpool

Cover Feature

The Last Dinner Party on BBC Sound of 2024, the BRITs Rising Star Award and their debut album ‘Prelude To Ecstasy’

A Feast For The Senses: The Last Dinner Party

Having cut their teeth as the capital’s worst kept word-of-mouth secret, The Last Dinner Party provided one of last year’s defining musical moments when they unveiled the gauntlet-dropping rock opera of ‘Nothing Matters’. Now, with the arrival of their debut album, they’re proving that, in 2024, maximalism reigns supreme.

31st January 2024, 4:00pm

