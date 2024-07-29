Booking now
The Vaccines schedule UK tour for October & November 2024
The band will play eleven shows across the country in support of their latest album ‘Pick-Up Full Of Pink Carnations’.
Fresh from opening up for King Of Leon over the past few weeks, The Vaccines have announced details of their next UK headline tour, which is set to take place this October and November.
The band, who released their latest record ‘Pick-Up Full Of Pink Carnations’ back in January, will be heading back out on the road later this year for another eleven headline shows. They’ll be making stops in Norwich, Coventry, Scarborough, Bournemouth and many other towns along the way, before rounding things off with a show at Bath’s Forum. Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday (2nd August) from 10am.
Check out their upcoming UK shows below.
OCTOBER 2024
22 Bexhill De La Warr Pavillion
23 London Roundhouse
25 Norwich UEA
26 Lincoln Engine Shed
27 Coventry HMV Empire
29 Middlesbrough Town Hall
30 Scarborough The Spa
31 Wolverhampton University of Wolverhampton at The Wulfrun Hall
NOVEMBER 2024
02 Bournemouth O2 Academy
03 Cardiff Great Hall
04 Bath Forum
Records, etc at
The Vaccines - What Do You Expect From The Vaccines (Cd)
The Vaccines - What Did You Expect From The Vaccines? (Vinyl LP - black)
The Vaccines - Pick-Up Full Of Pink Carnations (Tape)
The Vaccines - Pick-Up Full Of Pink Carnations (Vinyl LP - pink)
The Vaccines - Pick-Up Full Of Pink Carnations (Cd)
The Vaccines - Come Of Age (Vinyl LP)
More like this
The Vaccines, English Teacher, LYNKS and more confirmed to play Iceland Airwaves 2024
22 new artists have recently been announced for the festival’s 25th anniversary celebrations.
20th May 2024
Latitude announce The Vaccines, CMAT, Marika Hackman and more
They join headliners Kasabian, London Grammar, and Duran Duran.
25th January 2024
The Vaccines on sixth LP ‘Pick-Up Full of Pink Carnations’: “Whatever you may think of us, I don’t think you could accuse us of running out of ideas”
Frontman Justin Young is digging deep into the confusions of adulthood on the indie stalwarts’ latest.
10th January 2024
The Vaccines — Pick-Up Full Of Pink Carnations
3-5 Stars
This isn’t necessarily one to win The Vaccines a new generation, but for those already won over, it’ll prove worth the listen.
10th January 2024
With Fontaines DC, Kneecap, BERWYN, Wunderhorse and many more.