The Vaccines schedule UK tour for October & November 2024

The band will play eleven shows across the country in support of their latest album ‘Pick-Up Full Of Pink Carnations’.

29th July 2024
Words: Sarah Jamieson

Fresh from opening up for King Of Leon over the past few weeks, The Vaccines have announced details of their next UK headline tour, which is set to take place this October and November.

The band, who released their latest record ‘Pick-Up Full Of Pink Carnations’ back in January, will be heading back out on the road later this year for another eleven headline shows. They’ll be making stops in Norwich, Coventry, Scarborough, Bournemouth and many other towns along the way, before rounding things off with a show at Bath’s Forum. Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday (2nd August) from 10am. 

Check out their upcoming UK shows below.

OCTOBER 2024
22 Bexhill De La Warr Pavillion
23 London Roundhouse
25 Norwich UEA
26 Lincoln Engine Shed
27 Coventry HMV Empire
29 Middlesbrough Town Hall
30 Scarborough The Spa
31 Wolverhampton University of Wolverhampton at The Wulfrun Hall

NOVEMBER 2024
02 Bournemouth O2 Academy
03 Cardiff Great Hall
04 Bath Forum

This isn’t necessarily one to win The Vaccines a new generation, but for those already won over, it’ll prove worth the listen.

