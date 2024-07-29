The Vaccines schedule UK tour for October & November 2024

Fresh from opening up for King Of Leon over the past few weeks, The Vaccines have announced details of their next UK headline tour, which is set to take place this October and November.

The band, who released their latest record ‘Pick-Up Full Of Pink Carnations’ back in January, will be heading back out on the road later this year for another eleven headline shows. They’ll be making stops in Norwich, Coventry, Scarborough, Bournemouth and many other towns along the way, before rounding things off with a show at Bath’s Forum. Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday (2nd August) from 10am.

Check out their upcoming UK shows below.

OCTOBER 2024

22 Bexhill De La Warr Pavillion

23 London Roundhouse

25 Norwich UEA

26 Lincoln Engine Shed

27 Coventry HMV Empire

29 Middlesbrough Town Hall

30 Scarborough The Spa

31 Wolverhampton University of Wolverhampton at The Wulfrun Hall

NOVEMBER 2024

02 Bournemouth O2 Academy

03 Cardiff Great Hall

04 Bath Forum