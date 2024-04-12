Festivals
Tom Morello, Altin Gün & more join line-up for 2024’s EXIT Festival
They’ll join the likes of Black Eyed Peas, Gucci Mane and more at the Serbian event this summer.
Tom Morello, Altin Gün and more acts have been added to the line-up for this year’s edition of EXIT Festival.
In the latest announcement for the event, the festival have confirmed a slew of rock and metal acts, who are set to play the Serbian event this July. Alongside Rage Against The Machine’s Morello, there’ll also be appearances from Cavalera - the project from Sepultura brothers Max and Igor Cavalera - as well as The Exploited, Joker Out, Azahriah and many more.
They’ll be joining the likes of Black Eyed Peas, Gucci Mane, Kenya Grace, Bonobo (DJ) and Barry Can’t Swim, who’ll be playing the event this summer. EXIT Festival is set to take place from 10th to 14th July at the Petrovaradin Fortress, in Novi Sad, Serbia.
For more information on the festival, or to buy tickets, head to the festival’s website now.
Read More
Open’er Festival adds Ashnikko, Kim Gordon, Tom Morello and more
There's been another influx of names to the Polish weekender's 2024 edition.
5th March 2024, 3:30pm
Download adds Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Enter Shikari, Tom Morello and more to 2024 lineup
They join already announced acts like Queens of the Stone Age, Fall Out Boy, and Royal Blood.
30th January 2024, 1:42pm
Tom Morello - The Atlas Underground Fire
3-5 Stars
Tom Morello is excellent at networking, and has some serious musical balls.
13th October 2021, 7:55am
Tom Morello - The Atlas Underground
1 Stars
A lurid affair.
12th October 2018, 7:50am
With Bob Vylan, St Vincent, girl in red, Lizzy McAlpine and more.