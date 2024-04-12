Tom Morello, Altin Gün & more join line-up for 2024’s EXIT Festival

Tom Morello, Altin Gün and more acts have been added to the line-up for this year’s edition of EXIT Festival.

In the latest announcement for the event, the festival have confirmed a slew of rock and metal acts, who are set to play the Serbian event this July. Alongside Rage Against The Machine’s Morello, there’ll also be appearances from Cavalera - the project from Sepultura brothers Max and Igor Cavalera - as well as The Exploited, Joker Out, Azahriah and many more.

They’ll be joining the likes of Black Eyed Peas, Gucci Mane, Kenya Grace, Bonobo (DJ) and Barry Can’t Swim, who’ll be playing the event this summer. EXIT Festival is set to take place from 10th to 14th July at the Petrovaradin Fortress, in Novi Sad, Serbia.

For more information on the festival, or to buy tickets, head to the festival’s website now.