Festivals

Tom Morello, Altin Gün & more join line-up for 2024’s EXIT Festival

They’ll join the likes of Black Eyed Peas, Gucci Mane and more at the Serbian event this summer.

12th April 2024
Words: Sarah Jamieson

Altin Gün, Tom Morello, EXIT, News, Festivals

Tom Morello, Altin Gün and more acts have been added to the line-up for this year’s edition of EXIT Festival.

In the latest announcement for the event, the festival have confirmed a slew of rock and metal acts, who are set to play the Serbian event this July. Alongside Rage Against The Machine’s Morello, there’ll also be appearances from Cavalera - the project from Sepultura brothers Max and Igor Cavalera - as well as The Exploited, Joker Out, Azahriah and many more.

They’ll be joining the likes of Black Eyed Peas, Gucci Mane, Kenya Grace, Bonobo (DJ) and Barry Can’t Swim, who’ll be playing the event this summer. EXIT Festival is set to take place from 10th to 14th July at the Petrovaradin Fortress, in Novi Sad, Serbia.

For more information on the festival, or to buy tickets, head to the festival’s website now.

Get tickets to watch Tom Morello live now.

Tags: Altin Gün, Tom Morello, EXIT, News, Festivals

Tom Morello Tickets

The Electric Ballroom, Camden Town

Latest News

Kasabian offer up new track ‘Coming Back To Me Good’

Kasabian offer up new track Coming Back To Me Good’

Dua Lipa shares new scorching new single ‘Illusion’

Dua Lipa shares new scorching new single Illusion’

Goat Girl share video for second album preview ‘motorway’

Goat Girl share video for second album preview motorway’

Wunderhorse are back with new single ‘Midas’

Wunderhorse are back with new single Midas’

O. pay tribute to their local night bus on new single ‘176’

O. pay tribute to their local night bus on new single 176’

Records, etc at Rough Trade logo

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Love Festivals?

Subscribe here to receive regular updates from DIY on all things festivals.

April 2024

Latest Issue

April 2024

With Bob Vylan, St Vincent, girl in red, Lizzy McAlpine and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY