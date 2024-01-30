Festivals

Open’er Festival adds Sampha, Slowdive, Maneskin and more

There’s been another influx of names to the Polish weekender’s 2024 edition.

30th January 2024

Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, Foo Fighters, Måneskin, SAMPHA, Skrillex, Slowdive, Sofi Tukker, Open’er, News, Festivals

Poland’s Open’er Festival has today unveiled the latest additions to its 2024 lineup, among whom are the masterful Sampha (whose recent album ‘LAHAI’ was awarded the full five stars from us), shoegaze pioneers Slowdive, and Eurovision’s breakout Italian rockers, Maneskin.

Other new artists include Sofi Tukker, Modeselektor, AIR, and Skrillex, who are all set to take to the stages of Gdynia-Kosakowo Airport this July over a weekend that promises both a broad range of genres and some of music’s biggest names.

Headlining this year’s celebrations are pop-rap star Doja Cat, rock legends Foo Fighters, and global chart-topper Dua Lipa, who also looks set to treat crowds to tracks from her rumoured new album…. Elsewhere, fans can expect to see everyone from 21 Savage and Ice Spice to Michael Kiwanuka and Floating Points - Open’er doesn’t have a status as one of the Europe’s most eclectic summer offerings for nothing, after all.

You can check out the full lineup over on the festival’s website, and remind yourself of 2023’s iteration below.

Lizzo, Kendrick Lamar and Young Fathers steal the show at a hip hop heavy Open&#8217;er

Festivals

Lizzo, Kendrick Lamar and Young Fathers steal the show at a hip hop heavy Open’er

Get tickets to watch SAMPHA live now.

Tags: Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, Foo Fighters, Måneskin, SAMPHA, Skrillex, Slowdive, Sofi Tukker, Open’er, News, Festivals

SAMPHA Tickets

Alexandra Palace, London

Latest News

Future Islands announce North American tour, add further UK and European dates

Future Islands announce North American tour, add further UK and European dates

2000trees Festival add The Chats, Nova Twins, Crawlers and more to 2024 lineup

2000trees Festival add The Chats, Nova Twins, Crawlers and more to 2024 lineup

The Breeders line up 2024 UK and European tour dates

The Breeders line up 2024 UK and European tour dates

Download adds Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Enter Shikari, Tom Morello and more to 2024 lineup

Download adds Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Enter Shikari, Tom Morello and more to 2024 lineup

SOFT PLAY, Sprints, Bleach Lab and more to open Bearded Theory 2024

SOFT PLAY, Sprints, Bleach Lab and more to open Bearded Theory 2024

Records, etc at Rough Trade logo

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Love Festivals?

Subscribe here to receive regular updates from DIY on all things festivals.

Popular right now

February 2024

Latest Issue

February 2024

Featuring The Last Dinner Party, IDLES, Yard Act, Crawlers, Remi Wolf and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY