Open’er Festival adds Sampha, Slowdive, Maneskin and more

Poland’s Open’er Festival has today unveiled the latest additions to its 2024 lineup, among whom are the masterful Sampha (whose recent album ‘LAHAI’ was awarded the full five stars from us), shoegaze pioneers Slowdive, and Eurovision’s breakout Italian rockers, Maneskin.

Other new artists include Sofi Tukker, Modeselektor, AIR, and Skrillex, who are all set to take to the stages of Gdynia-Kosakowo Airport this July over a weekend that promises both a broad range of genres and some of music’s biggest names.

Headlining this year’s celebrations are pop-rap star Doja Cat, rock legends Foo Fighters, and global chart-topper Dua Lipa, who also looks set to treat crowds to tracks from her rumoured new album…. Elsewhere, fans can expect to see everyone from 21 Savage and Ice Spice to Michael Kiwanuka and Floating Points - Open’er doesn’t have a status as one of the Europe’s most eclectic summer offerings for nothing, after all.

You can check out the full lineup over on the festival’s website, and remind yourself of 2023’s iteration below.