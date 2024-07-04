Album Review

Kasabian - Happenings

Rarely predictable, and full of genuinely interesting choices.

Kasabian - Happenings

Reviewer: Lisa Wright

Released: 5th July 2024

Label: Columbia

Though much was understandably made of Serge Pizzorno’s swift promotion to frontman ahead of Kasabian’s 2022 album ‘The Alchemist’s Euphoria’, aside from the fact that the vocals had changed from one Leicester accent to another, not all that much was actually different. Their sole songwriter from day one, the creative brain that propelled the band into one of the UK’s lairiest and largest remained the same. On ‘Happenings’, however, Pizzorno has begun to audibly write for himself, and it’s with a wider, often weirder horizon that he approaches the band’s eighth. Of course, there are absolutely monstrous bangers of the sort that Kasabian have become titans of over the past two decades; it’s hard to think of another guitar band who can wrangle sheer hedonism in the way that ‘Call’ – a classic Kasabs offering – does when it drops. 

But across the rest of the album’s spectrum, the rest of ‘Happenings’ is rarely predictable. Highlight ‘Hell Of It’ goes from twitchy hip hop beats into a dubby breakdown, whereas ‘How Far Will You Go’ arrives as a relentless, sub-two-minute punk onslaught. ‘Passengers’ starts sparse before turning into what we’ll describe as ‘Imagine Dragons but not shit’, while the balearic sunshine vibes of ‘Coming Back To Me Good’ mark genuinely new terrain for the group. There are a couple of misses, particularly ‘G.O.A.T’’s obvious attempt at a sports montage soundtrack, but largely ‘Happenings’ is full of genuinely interesting choices. Free to indulge all the multitudes of his tastes, Pizzorno is managing, against many odds, to keep Kasabian moving forward.

Play Video

Tags: Kasabian, Reviews, Album Reviews

Buy Happenings via Rough Trade

Find ‘Happenings’ at Rough Trade

Vinyl LP (red) - £32.99

Vinyl LP (black) - £24.99

Cd - £12.99

Kasabian Tickets

Parc Del Forum, Barcelona

Latest News

Wasia Project, The Lemon Twigs, Lambrini Girls and more to play Reeperbahn 2024 

Wasia Project, The Lemon Twigs, Lambrini Girls and more to play Reeperbahn 2024 

Killer Mike addresses Grammy arrest in latest single ‘Humble Me’

Killer Mike addresses Grammy arrest in latest single Humble Me’

AJ Tracey drops new single ‘Bubble Bath’

AJ Tracey drops new single Bubble Bath’

Childish Gambino announces new album ‘Bando Stone & The New World’

Childish Gambino announces new album Bando Stone & The New World’

Mad Cool Festival announces 2024 set times 

Mad Cool Festival announces 2024 set times 

Latest Reviews

<p><strong>Metronomy</strong> - Posse EP Volume 2 </p>

Metronomy - Posse EP Volume 2 

A project that sees band leader Joe Mount collaborating with artists across a range of genres to frequently thrilling effect.

11th July 2024, 8:00am

<p><strong>Griff </strong>- vertigo</p>

Griff - vertigo

The sum of its parts is triumphant in quality.

11th July 2024, 8:00am

<p><strong>Cat Burns</strong> - Early Twenties</p>

Cat Burns - Early Twenties

Its title implies an artist still trying things on for size, and there are certainly some emotionally astute gems to be found.

11th July 2024, 8:00am

<p><strong>Clairo </strong>- Charm</p>

Clairo - Charm

The intricacies of ‘Charm’ demand to be intimately known.

11th July 2024, 8:00am

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

June 2024

Latest Issue

June 2024

With Glass Animals, Los Campesinos!, Alfie Templeman, Lava La Rue and many more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY