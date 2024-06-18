Queens of the Stone Age provide the perfect, hit-packed festival headline set despite Download 2024’s middling reception

Throughout, however, rock and metal mecca Download has firmly stood strong in its position. There have been a few unlikely bookings, but largely the Donington Park weekender has stuck to its blazing guns - so much so that, last year, Metallica headlined not once but twice. When this year’s line-up was announced, then, it was to relative consternation from hardened festival devotees; as Friday night headliners, Josh Homme’s swaggering rockers Queens of the Stone Age were deemed an ill fit - neither heavy nor showy enough to fill the spot. And as the band emerge to a notably thin crowd come their 9pm top slot, it’s hard to say whether it’s the miserable weather (the classic ‘Drownload’ mud bath is one thing that hasn’t changed) or this proliferating opinion that’s the cause.

Friday’s bill has, in general, been tailored to allow a broader and in some ways more indie-leaning path through its line up. Though there’s plenty for the OG Download-goer to soak up (Norwegian experimental folk outfit Heilung, with their opening sage cleansing ritual and bone instruments, are like nothing else this or any other field are likely to see), there’s also a joyfully-received, pummelling afternoon set from DIY's 2024 Festival Guide cover stars SOFT PLAY, and a more lukewarm reception for Royal Blood, who battle through technical issues (far from the only ones across the weekend) on their Apex Stage main support slot. They’re a fitting warm up for Homme and co, but unlikely to lure the hoard of people trudging over to Busted’s wildly popular set across the site.