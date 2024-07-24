Montreux Jazz Festival 2024: Diverse global superstars close out the summer’s most beautiful stage

There’s a bucket list feeling to every show here, but there’s no one it matters to more than RAYE. Sporting a trio of flag tattoos on her arm (British, Ghanaian and Swiss), she’s already a keen rep for her heritage but tonight is a family affair. Pointing out her grandad in the audience and noting that it's his first time watching her perform, she peppers the show with heartfelt proclamations of how much it all means; “Moments like this, I just want to bask in it,” she grins. The sentiment is unequivocally mutual. Much like Amy Winehouse before her, something happens to the chemistry of the air when RAYE sings - whether elongating opener ‘The Thrill Is Gone’ with mind-blowing vocal trills, delivering an astonishing big band cover of ‘Man’s World’ or unleashing the absolutely devastating ‘Ice Cream Man’ and its raw tale of industry sexual harassment, she visibly lives every note.

Popping up later that night on the Jam Sessions stage for an impromptu Round Two, RAYE’s willingness to throw herself in feels indicative of the festival’s true spirit. While Friday night sees Jungle headline the main stage in a spectacle of fiery lights and falsetto harmonies, their finely-honed niche of funk-tinged alternative dance an exercise in precision and polish, over in the side rooms there’s all sorts of loose-limbed fun to be had, from vinyl listening sessions to DJs to spontaneous team-ups. Within an hour, the Jam room - a constantly rotating set of musicians where genre and approach can turn on a dime - plays host to the joyful West African rhythms of a kora player, some Parisian-sounding lounge piano and, inexplicably, a vocalist who decides to conclude his set by doing handstands. Truly, you never know what you’re going to get.