You Me At Six’s final festival set is a true full circle moment at 2024’s Slam Dunk North

It’s an unfortunate start for the northern outing of Slam Dunk Festival, with organisers forced to close the car parks and to issue divisive safety advise following a deluge of rain in the lead up to the event. Today’s weather is no different, as the main site is held whilst production trucks make their best efforts to clean up the site from yesterday’s Live At Leeds event. It’s a necessity that sits at odds with the vast improvements the festival has made ahead of time, stripping back on the chaotic ambition of its event last year with a more appropriate number of stages, artists, and perhaps more importantly, facilities for the fans.

Only one stage remains under cover, and thankfully despite a particularly heavy downpour during La Dispute’s Key Club Stage performance that sees fans run for shelter, the gods remain in the festival’s favour – yes, it’s wet and it’s certainly muddy, but it really could’ve been a lot worse.

Instead, those that do manage to gain access to the site are met with perhaps one of the best outings for the festival since its move from its university home. The infallible formula remains; each stage largely hosting a specific genre of music, from Go Pro Stage’s heavier variants to Monster Energy Stage’s traditional punk and ska. The main Slam Dunk Stage welcomes the biggest name on the bill, headlined by what is deemed as You Me At Six’s final headline performance.