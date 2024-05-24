You Me At Six announce final UK & Ireland tour ‘The Final Nights Of Six’

Ahead of their final festival headline slots this weekend, You Me At Six have confirmed plans for their final UK headline tour, which is due to take place next year.

Earlier this year, the band announced that they would be calling it a day, but not before a slew of live shows, including a headlining spot at this weekend’s Slam Dunk festivals. Now, the quintet have also made good on their promise of one final UK and Ireland tour, which will take place early in 2025.

The aptly-titled ‘Final Nights of Six’ tour will kick off in Dublin in March, before drawing to a close with a massive show at London’s OVO Arena Wembley. Check out the full schedule below.

Speaking of their farewell touring plans, the band’s singer Josh Franceschi has said: “We want to celebrate this with as many of our fans as possible. We’ve put in the work for two decades and I want this band to be remembered for being one of the good ones that came in, did their fucking thing, and fucked off before they got kicked out. The final date at Wembley is 20 years to the day of our first band practise! That’s going to be really special. We have been very lucky and i’m looking to forward to this final year. I’m just really having an amazing time.“

MARCH 2025

07 Dublin, 3Olympia

08 Belfast, Telegraph Building

10 Exeter, The Great Hall

13 Cardiff, Students Union Great Hall

14 Cardiff, Students Union Great Hall

15 Southampton, O2 Guildhall

17 Nottingham, Rock City

20 Newcastle, NX

22 Glasgow, Barrowland

23 Glasgow, Barrowland

25 Leeds, O2 Academy

28 Manchester, O2 Apollo

29 Manchester, O2 Apollo

31 Birmingham, O2 Apollo

APRIL 2025

04 London, OVO Arena Wembley

Tickets for the shows will go on sale next Friday 31st May.