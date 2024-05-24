News

You Me At Six announce final UK & Ireland tour ‘The Final Nights Of Six’

The five-piece will play their final festival appearance at this weekend’s Slam Dunk festivals.

24th May 2024
Words: Sarah Jamieson

Ahead of their final festival headline slots this weekend, You Me At Six have confirmed plans for their final UK headline tour, which is due to take place next year.

Earlier this year, the band announced that they would be calling it a day, but not before a slew of live shows, including a headlining spot at this weekend’s Slam Dunk festivals. Now, the quintet have also made good on their promise of one final UK and Ireland tour, which will take place early in 2025.

The aptly-titled ‘Final Nights of Six’ tour will kick off in Dublin in March, before drawing to a close with a massive show at London’s OVO Arena Wembley. Check out the full schedule below.

Speaking of their farewell touring plans, the band’s singer Josh Franceschi has said: “We want to celebrate this with as many of our fans as possible. We’ve put in the work for two decades and I want this band to be remembered for being one of the good ones that came in, did their fucking thing, and fucked off before they got kicked out. The final date at Wembley is 20 years to the day of our first band practise! That’s going to be really special. We have been very lucky and i’m looking to forward to this final year. I’m just really having an amazing time.“

MARCH 2025
07 Dublin, 3Olympia
08 Belfast, Telegraph Building
10 Exeter, The Great Hall
13 Cardiff, Students Union Great Hall
14 Cardiff, Students Union Great Hall
15 Southampton, O2 Guildhall
17 Nottingham, Rock City
20 Newcastle, NX
22 Glasgow, Barrowland
23 Glasgow, Barrowland
25 Leeds, O2 Academy
28 Manchester, O2 Apollo
29 Manchester, O2 Apollo
31 Birmingham, O2 Apollo

APRIL 2025
04 London, OVO Arena Wembley

Tickets for the shows will go on sale next Friday 31st May. 

