You Me At Six announce split alongside plans for final live shows

The Surrey quintet will make their final festival appearances when they headline Slam Dunk Festival this summer.

1st February 2024
Words: Sarah Jamieson

After twenty years together as a band, You Me At Six have announced plans to call it a day.

The quintet, who’ve released eight albums together since their formation back in 2005, have confirmed that they’ll be splitting in 2025, after a series of upcoming live shows.

“When we started YMAS we were kids,” the band’s Josh Franceschi said in a press release. “We only ever wanted longevity, to travel and to experience life as a group of friends. We feel like on the eve of our 20th anniversary as a band, now is a good time to call time. We’re in a fortunate position where our fans still want to see us live and come celebrate the life of this band, so that is what we will do for 2024 and 2025. We can’t wait to see our fans on the road.”

The band will be embarking upon their forthcoming tour - celebrating the tenth anniversary of their album ‘Cavalier Youth’ - later this month, and have also confirmed that their upcoming slot headlining Slam Dunk Festival this summer will be their final festival appearance. They’ve also teased plans for a farewell tour, which is set to take place next year.

Check out their upcoming shows, and revisit our review of their most recent album ‘Truth Decay’, below.

FEBRUARY
09 Wolverhampton, KK’s Steel Mill
10 Norwich, UEA
11 Bristol, O2 Academy
13 Oxford, O2 Academy
14 Middlesbrough, Town Hall
15 Aberdeen, P&J Live
17 Liverpool, Liverpool University
18 Portsmouth, Guildhall

MAY
25 Slam Dunk South, Hatfield Park
26 Slam Dunk North, Temple Newsam

