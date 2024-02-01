You Me At Six announce split alongside plans for final live shows

After twenty years together as a band, You Me At Six have announced plans to call it a day.

The quintet, who’ve released eight albums together since their formation back in 2005, have confirmed that they’ll be splitting in 2025, after a series of upcoming live shows.

“When we started YMAS we were kids,” the band’s Josh Franceschi said in a press release. “We only ever wanted longevity, to travel and to experience life as a group of friends. We feel like on the eve of our 20th anniversary as a band, now is a good time to call time. We’re in a fortunate position where our fans still want to see us live and come celebrate the life of this band, so that is what we will do for 2024 and 2025. We can’t wait to see our fans on the road.”



The band will be embarking upon their forthcoming tour - celebrating the tenth anniversary of their album ‘Cavalier Youth’ - later this month, and have also confirmed that their upcoming slot headlining Slam Dunk Festival this summer will be their final festival appearance. They’ve also teased plans for a farewell tour, which is set to take place next year.

Check out their upcoming shows, and revisit our review of their most recent album ‘Truth Decay’, below.

FEBRUARY

09 Wolverhampton, KK’s Steel Mill

10 Norwich, UEA

11 Bristol, O2 Academy

13 Oxford, O2 Academy

14 Middlesbrough, Town Hall

15 Aberdeen, P&J Live

17 Liverpool, Liverpool University

18 Portsmouth, Guildhall

MAY

25 Slam Dunk South, Hatfield Park

26 Slam Dunk North, Temple Newsam

