The Smile, Hammersmith Apollo, London: captivating with a meaty, masterful arrival

Which is not to say that this tour, in support of January’s ‘Wall of Eyes’, is exactly free of expectation. From the moment the band, completed by drummer Tom Skinner and guest saxophonist Robert Stillman, step on stage 10 minutes late, there’s a tangible sense of gravitas in the room. There’s no chatter from the crowd, no mingling towards the bar; attempts to squeeze out to the toilet are greeted like a personal affront on those being asked to minutely move. But for all the pin-drop concentration of the crowd in front of him, Yorke looks like he’s having genuine fun, leading the group through a setlist that reaches far into cross-genre experimentation but also, often, just hits direct and hard.

With four CCTV-like screens lined up above a bombardment of intensity-amping LEDs, each is trained on an area of the stage as Yorke and Greenwood move between guitars, bass, pianos and synths. ‘Wall of Eyes’’ title track opens the set with bare-bones enveloping intimacy, the singer’s strange croon immediate and inimitable, while ‘A Hairdryer’ utilises Skinner’s skittish jazz percussion to amp up the lyrical paranoia.

