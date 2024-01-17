CMAT, Gossip, Young Fathers and more to play BBC Radio 6 Music Festival 2024

Now based permanently in Great Manchester, BBC Radio 6 Music’s annual knees up is back for another long weekend of live music and DJ sets.

Taking place from 7th - 10th March, this year’s festival will see Gossip perform their first UK show in four years, having recently announced their reunion with new single, ‘Crazy Again’. For what promises to be a big day of affirming, larger-than-life performances, they’ll also be joined by former DIY cover star CMAT, as well as the multi-hyphenate DJ AFRODEUTSCHE.

Elsewhere on the lineup, the Mercury Prize shortlisted Young Fathers will be bringing their latest LP ‘Heavy Heavy’ (voted one of DIY’s top five Albums of 2023) to a live setting once again, while indie stalwarts The Smile will be performing alongside the London Contemporary Orchestra in a world exclusive.

Other highlights are set to include appearances from Hak Baker, Jordan Rakei, and English Teacher’s Lily Fontaine (DJ set), while segments of the festival will also be broadcast across BBC Radio 6 Music and BBC Radio Manchester.

Tickets for each separate event will go on sale from 10:00am tomorrow (Thursday 18th January) here.