Festivals

CMAT, Gossip, Young Fathers and more to play BBC Radio 6 Music Festival 2024

It’ll take place over four days in Greater Manchester this Spring.

Photo: Louise Mason

17th January 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Cmat, Gossip, The Smile, Young Fathers, BBC Radio 6 Music, News, Festivals

Now based permanently in Great Manchester, BBC Radio 6 Music’s annual knees up is back for another long weekend of live music and DJ sets.

Taking place from 7th - 10th March, this year’s festival will see Gossip perform their first UK show in four years, having recently announced their reunion with new single, ‘Crazy Again’. For what promises to be a big day of affirming, larger-than-life performances, they’ll also be joined by former DIY cover star CMAT, as well as the multi-hyphenate DJ AFRODEUTSCHE.

Elsewhere on the lineup, the Mercury Prize shortlisted Young Fathers will be bringing their latest LP ‘Heavy Heavy’ (voted one of DIY’s top five Albums of 2023) to a live setting once again, while indie stalwarts The Smile will be performing alongside the London Contemporary Orchestra in a world exclusive.

Other highlights are set to include appearances from Hak Baker, Jordan Rakei, and English Teacher’s Lily Fontaine (DJ set), while segments of the festival will also be broadcast across BBC Radio 6 Music and BBC Radio Manchester.

Tickets for each separate event will go on sale from 10:00am tomorrow (Thursday 18th January) here.

Get tickets to watch Cmat live now.

Tags: Cmat, Gossip, The Smile, Young Fathers, BBC Radio 6 Music, News, Festivals

Cmat Tickets

O2 Forum Kentish Town, London

Latest News

Rachel Chinouriri unveils plans for debut album ‘What A Devastating Turn of Events’

Rachel Chinouriri unveils plans for debut album What A Devastating Turn of Events

Adrianne Lenker confirms next solo LP ‘Bright Future’

Adrianne Lenker confirms next solo LP Bright Future

Ariana Grande announces anticipated new album ‘eternal sunshine’

Ariana Grande announces anticipated new album eternal sunshine

Walt Disco explore demands of touring on new single ‘Pearl’

Walt Disco explore demands of touring on new single Pearl

Lime Garden share latest album cut ‘Mother’

Lime Garden share latest album cut Mother

Records, etc at Rough Trade logo

Read More

Interview

Gossip on making a comeback and their forthcoming new album ‘Real Power’

Gossip: Power Surge

Returning with a new single and album - this year’s ‘Real Power’ - that marks their first as a band since 2012, Gossip are injecting a super-charged shot of big-hearted humanity into the world once more…

5th January 2024, 1:00pm

Feature

DIY’s Tracks of the Year 2023

DIY’s Tracks of the Year 2023

From debut singles to established artists breaking bold new terrain, this is what's dominated our collective headphones since January.

8th December 2023, 5:00pm

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Love Festivals?

Subscribe here to receive regular updates from DIY on all things festivals.

Popular right now