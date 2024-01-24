Album Review

The Smile - Wall Of Eyes

For the most part this album is exactly what a side project should be – all the ideas too weird to fit anywhere else.

The Smile - Wall Of Eyes

Reviewer: James Hickey

Released: 26th January 2024

Label: XL

It would be impossible to talk about The Smile without comparison to Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood’s other band, but ‘Wall of Eyes’ leans less on Radiohead and more on the prolific work each has undertaken elsewhere. Unlike their first album, which seemed to be about The Smile discovering themselves as a tight three-piece rock band, ‘Wall of Eyes’ sees the trio, completed by drummer Tom Skinner, adventure into rich soundscapes that call to mind Thom’s soundtrack for 2018 supernatural film Suspiria. ‘Teleharmonic’ and ‘I Quit’ serve as highlights of these textures, being propelled by glitchy and robotic ambience that subdue rather than exacerbate the tone of the music. The band’s use of conventional instruments is also astounding, with Jonny showing just why he’s considered one of the most inventive guitarists in the world on ‘Under Our Pillows’ and ‘Read The Room’. ‘Friend of a Friend’ is an oasis of normality on this album, providing a piano ballad that could easily be a Neil Young deep cut, but for the most part this album is exactly what a side project should be – all the ideas too weird to fit anywhere else.

Play Video

Tags: The Smile, Reviews, Album Reviews

Buy Wall of Eyes via Rough Trade

Find ‘Wall of Eyes’ at Rough Trade

Cd - £10.99

Vinyl LP (black) - £27.99

Vinyl LP (blue) - £29.99

The Smile Tickets

Brighton Centre, Brighton

O2 Apollo, Manchester

O2 Academy Birmingham, Birmingham

Alexandra Palace, London

Latest News

FLETCHER announces new album ‘In Search Of The Antidote’

FLETCHER announces new album In Search Of The Antidote

Mogwai, Show Me The Body, Explosions In The Sky to play 2024’s ArcTanGent festival

Mogwai, Show Me The Body, Explosions In The Sky to play 2024’s ArcTanGent festival

Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard confirm details of second album ‘Skinwalker’

Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard confirm details of second album Skinwalker

Kelela and Shygirl team up for new cut ‘Holier (JD. REID’s Remix)’

Kelela and Shygirl team up for new cut Holier (JD. REID’s Remix)

Latitude announce The Vaccines, CMAT, Marika Hackman and more

Latitude announce The Vaccines, CMAT, Marika Hackman and more

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now