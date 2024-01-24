The Smile - Wall Of Eyes

Album Review
The Smile - Wall Of Eyes4 Stars
For the most part this album is exactly what a side project should be – all the ideas too weird to fit anywhere else.
It would be impossible to talk about The Smile without comparison to Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood’s other band, but ‘Wall of Eyes’ leans less on Radiohead and more on the prolific work each has undertaken elsewhere. Unlike their first album, which seemed to be about The Smile discovering themselves as a tight three-piece rock band, ‘Wall of Eyes’ sees the trio, completed by drummer Tom Skinner, adventure into rich soundscapes that call to mind Thom’s soundtrack for 2018 supernatural film Suspiria. ‘Teleharmonic’ and ‘I Quit’ serve as highlights of these textures, being propelled by glitchy and robotic ambience that subdue rather than exacerbate the tone of the music. The band’s use of conventional instruments is also astounding, with Jonny showing just why he’s considered one of the most inventive guitarists in the world on ‘Under Our Pillows’ and ‘Read The Room’. ‘Friend of a Friend’ is an oasis of normality on this album, providing a piano ballad that could easily be a Neil Young deep cut, but for the most part this album is exactly what a side project should be – all the ideas too weird to fit anywhere else.
Read More
CMAT, Gossip, Young Fathers and more to play BBC Radio 6 Music Festival 2024
It'll take place over four days in Greater Manchester this Spring.
17th January 2024, 12:19pm
Tracks: Sheer Mag, Fat Dog, Jamie xx and more
Our weekly roundup of the past seven days' biggest and best new single releases is back for 2024.
12th January 2024, 6:00pm
Flow Festival will celebrate 20th anniversary with Pulp, Fred Again.., PJ Harvey and more
Founded in 2004, the Helsinki weekender takes place on the site of an old power plant.
22nd November 2023, 11:43am
The Smile reveal plans for new album ‘Wall Of Eyes’
Its title track is out now, and there's a European tour on the cards too.
13th November 2023, 12:01pm
Popular right now
5 Stars
Green Day — Saviors
2-5 Stars