The Smile - Wall Of Eyes

It would be impossible to talk about The Smile without comparison to Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood’s other band, but ‘Wall of Eyes’ leans less on Radiohead and more on the prolific work each has undertaken elsewhere. Unlike their first album, which seemed to be about The Smile discovering themselves as a tight three-piece rock band, ‘Wall of Eyes’ sees the trio, completed by drummer Tom Skinner, adventure into rich soundscapes that call to mind Thom’s soundtrack for 2018 supernatural film Suspiria. ‘Teleharmonic’ and ‘I Quit’ serve as highlights of these textures, being propelled by glitchy and robotic ambience that subdue rather than exacerbate the tone of the music. The band’s use of conventional instruments is also astounding, with Jonny showing just why he’s considered one of the most inventive guitarists in the world on ‘Under Our Pillows’ and ‘Read The Room’. ‘Friend of a Friend’ is an oasis of normality on this album, providing a piano ballad that could easily be a Neil Young deep cut, but for the most part this album is exactly what a side project should be – all the ideas too weird to fit anywhere else.