Flow Festival Helsinki confirms Raye, IDLES, Alvvays and more for 2024 edition

One of Europe’s most exciting boutique festivals, Flow Festival Helsinki has today added a whole host of artists to its already packed lineup, including the record-breaking BRITs nominee RAYE, Bristol punks IDLES, and indie darlings Alvvays. New York trio Blonde Redhead are also joining the fun, as are funky French ensemble L’Impératrice and Scandinavia’s own Miriam Bryant.

Taking place in Finland’s capital from 9th - 11th August, Flow has already confirmed Britpop titans Pulp, electronic music sensation Fred again.., and cult favourites The Smile as headliners for this year’s 20th anniversary celebration, while huge names like PJ Harvey, Jessie Ware, and Denzel Curry will also be making top-of-the-bill appearances.

Tickets for Flow Festival 2024 are on sale now, and you can find out more about who’s been announced today here: