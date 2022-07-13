Mabel - About Last Night...

“So.. about last night…” whispers Mabel on the intro track of this second album, recalling the morning text that many have sent after a particularly fun, albeit heavy, one. It’s this feeling of looking back on a big night out that forms the core of her eagerly-awaited follow-up to 2019 debut ‘High Expectations’. Conceived in lockdown after rewatching ‘Paris Is Burning’ and ‘Pose’, Mabel has created an album that boldly celebrates ballroom and dance culture, and each song feels like you’re wandering through a different room in a nightclub. ‘Let Them Know’ is an empowerment anthem perfect for grabbing your gang and taking them to the dance floor, while stomper ‘Good Luck’ is the mid-night out debrief in the girls’ bathroom. ‘Take Your Name’ provides a moment of vulnerability allowing Mabel’s vocals to soar as she reflects on a breakup, before ‘Crying On The Dance Floor’ is a shining testament to friendship as Mabel brings us back to the dancefloor to dance all our cares away. Mixing disco, dance, pop and R&B elements, ‘About Last Night…’ whisks us through the highs and lows of the best night out of your life, and Mabel is the perfect party guide.