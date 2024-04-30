News

Mabel returns with new single ‘Vitamins’

The track is her first new solo music since 2022, and sees her return to her early R&B roots.

Photo: Larissa Hoffman

30th April 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Mabel, News, Listen

Mabel is back, having recently dropped her first new solo material since 2022’s sophomore full-length ‘About Last Night…’.

In contrast to that record’s dancefloor-ready cuts, sultry new single ‘Vitamins’ takes us back to her early R&B days, and is, according to Mabel, “my family and friends’ favourite song out of all the music I’ve made over the past couple years.”

Explaining more about the track, she has shared: “It’s a reminder to the man I love to take care of himself but also that in difficult times I’ll always be there in his corner. I also dedicate the record to my uncle David Cherry that passed during the making of this song. He was a musician and I felt him guiding me musically during the session to be braver and bolder with my songwriting.”

Watch the official lyric video for ‘Vitamins’ below.

Feeling The Fantasy: Mabel

Interview

Feeling The Fantasy: Mabel

Based around the highs and lows of one big party, Mabel's forthcoming second LP 'About Last Night' started as fantastical escapism but wound up connecting the singer to her past.

Play Video

Tags: Mabel, News, Listen

Latest News

Massive Attack confirm Killer Mike, Lankum and more as supports for ‘Act 1.5’

Massive Attack confirm Killer Mike, Lankum and more as supports for Act 1.5

Before They Knew Better welcomes Bobby Vylan as latest guest

Before They Knew Better welcomes Bobby Vylan as latest guest

Orlando Weeks unveils plans for new album ‘Loja’

Orlando Weeks unveils plans for new album Loja’

Billie Eilish announces HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR

Billie Eilish announces HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR

Support acts announced for Loyle Carner at All Points East 2024

Support acts announced for Loyle Carner at All Points East 2024

Records, etc at Rough Trade logo

Read More

Interview

Feeling The Fantasy: Mabel

Feeling The Fantasy: Mabel

Based around the highs and lows of one big party, Mabel's forthcoming second LP 'About Last Night' started as fantastical escapism but wound up connecting the singer to her past.

29th June 2022, 7:30am

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

April 2024

Latest Issue

April 2024

With Bob Vylan, St Vincent, girl in red, Lizzy McAlpine and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY