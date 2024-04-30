News
Mabel returns with new single ‘Vitamins’
The track is her first new solo music since 2022, and sees her return to her early R&B roots.
Mabel is back, having recently dropped her first new solo material since 2022’s sophomore full-length ‘About Last Night…’.
In contrast to that record’s dancefloor-ready cuts, sultry new single ‘Vitamins’ takes us back to her early R&B days, and is, according to Mabel, “my family and friends’ favourite song out of all the music I’ve made over the past couple years.”
Explaining more about the track, she has shared: “It’s a reminder to the man I love to take care of himself but also that in difficult times I’ll always be there in his corner. I also dedicate the record to my uncle David Cherry that passed during the making of this song. He was a musician and I felt him guiding me musically during the session to be braver and bolder with my songwriting.”
Watch the official lyric video for ‘Vitamins’ below.
