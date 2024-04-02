Having achieved those tangible wins once already, Bob Vylan don’t necessarily feel the urge to replicate ‘The Price Of Life’’s chart-climbing success. While their artistic independence means that they never have to do anything as formal as sitting down and deciding on an official album ‘direction’, they did find themselves itching to explore new lyrical angles, whilst finding new language to inspire.

“The albums before this had to be made,” says Bobby. “Each one of them has had similar threads. ‘We Live Here’ was a very angry album, and it was needed at that time; ‘The Price of Life’ was angry too, but it was also comedic, which we needed at that time. And now, ‘Humble As The Sun’ is about looking at the situations that we’re in, and having that realisation that the same people that fuck things up in this country are not going to be the ones to make it better. It would be crazy for us to think otherwise.”

In this way, ‘Humble…’ is a record that strives towards positive feelings of grassroots community, learning how to keep one’s chin up without succumbing to toxic positivity or political complicity. Bob Vylan’s witty, anti-establishment lyrical barbs are stronger, cleverer and more pointed than ever, but there’s just as much encouragement as there is vitriol, pushing the listener to drag themselves out of bed and make shit happen.

“We’re not giving you this nonsense that some bands are giving you - ‘Joy is the answer’ or whatever; ‘Love is the thing’,” says Bobby. “These little slogans ain’t never worked for someone in my position growing up. It’s more about acknowledging that when things are shit, I’ve still got to do what I’ve got to do and find some way to get through my day.”

In many ways, this stylistic transition between records is fairly subtle. Recent singles ‘Dream Big’ and ‘Hunger Games’ paint the kind of brash, bold moshpit strokes that Bob Vylan fans will already be familiar with, while the Angela Bassett-via-Fatboy Slim-sampling ‘Right Here’ grins harder than any ‘90s smiley face logo. But there are moments of real poignancy too. The album’s titular opener, with Bobby spitting fire over a sprawling, soulful beat, might be one of the most moving, fully-fleshed things the pair have ever made, while ‘Makes Me Violent’ channels grunge rather than out-and-out rock, featuring a piano that once belonged to the Actual George Michael.

Recording for the first time with producer Jonny Breakwell in “proper studios,” the album was an exercise in loosening their reins, knowing that you can maintain an independent ethos while still leaning on the expertise of friends. “Being able to go, right, we know what we’re doing enough now that we can trust somebody else to help - it just makes the whole thing grow,” says Bobbie.

A more explicit motivation was the feeling that both members got from removing themselves from the London rat race, essentially learning how to touch grass. For Bobbie, trips to both Jamaica and the outskirts of Paris allowed him to re-evaluate his true wants and needs, shedding some of his inner-city comforts. He watched sunrises and looked up at the stars, shocked at the beauty that could be found. “Honestly, I finally realised why they always draw it like that!” he laughs. “Growing up in and around London, I’ve never seen through the pollution and all that to see constellations before.”

Bobby was also getting his Vitamin D in, moving to the Kent seaside and walking daily along the beach. When he returned to the city to record, he took time to sit in the studio garden, feeding the birds and generally trying to reconnect with life’s bigger picture. “After a while, you just start to meditate,” he explains. “I was having these conversations with myself, the nature around me, the sun even, kind of figuring out what it was I wanted to say.

“Things are hard here, but there’s way more to our existence than the bricks and mortar that we surround ourselves in. When the bill comes through, when you’re cramped on the tube, it’s easy to forget. But a disheartened person is no benefit to anybody; if you ain’t got the energy, you are no use to the cause. It’s important to find ways to continue to be positive and energetic and hopeful, because you will be more inclined to continue against the struggle.”

