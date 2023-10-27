News

Bob Vylan announce new album 'Humble As The Sun

The record's lead single 'He's A Man' is out now.

London duo Bob Vylan have today announced details of their forthcoming new album, ‘Humble As The Sun’, slated for release on 5th April 2024. Picking up where their acclaimed 2022 LP ‘Bob Vylan Presents the Price of Life’ left off, ‘Humble As The Sun’ has been described by the band as an album “for the underdogs, the ones who come out swinging and those who refuse to be defeated in the face of injustice, and aims to remind listeners that anger is a fire that can be harnessed and put to use. The album creation started from a conversation with the sun, which is, after all, a big ball of fire that sustains life.

“From masculinity to myths about the G Spot, the themes and topics explored on ‘Humble As The Sun’ make for an often humorously empowering celebration of the peoples ability to endure, overcome and bring about change.”

To mark the announcement, Bob Vylan have teased the record by releasing new single ‘He’s A Man’, which you can watch the video for below.

‘Humble As The Sun’ full tracklisting:

1. Humble As The Sun
2. Reign
3. GYAG (Get Yourself A Gun)
4. Dream Big
5. Hunger Games
6. Right Here
7. Makes Me Violent
8. He’s A Man
9. Ring The Alarm
10. Still Here

Watch Bob Vylan frontman Bobby chat to Ruby Horton of The 100 Club about the importance of the UK’s independent venues:

Get tickets to watch Bob Vylan live now.

