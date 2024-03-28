Bob Vylan are the cover stars of DIY’s April 2024 issue!

For the better part of seven years now, Bob Vylan have stood firmly as one of the most invigorating voices in modern punk, and now, as the duo near the release of their vital latest album ‘Humble As The Sun’, that’s no different. Continuing to rally against the injustices of the world, but this time, also focussing on the light that finds a way to sneak through the darkness, it’s a real honour to have the band grace our cover this month.

“Things are hard here, but there’s way more to our existence than the bricks and mortar that we surround ourselves in,” the band’s Bobby Vylan tells us, in this month’s cover feature. “When the bill comes through, when you’re cramped on the tube, it’s easy to forget. But a disheartened person is no benefit to anybody; if you ain’t got the energy, you are no use to the cause. It’s important to find ways to continue to be positive and energetic and hopeful, because you will be more inclined to continue against the struggle.”

Elsewhere in our April 2024 issue, we embrace chaos with the always-iconic St Vincent, ahead of the release of her electrifying new album ‘All Born Screaming’; dig into the brilliant debut from Manchester quartet Porij, and talk self-reflection and growth with Lizzy McAlpine as she releases new album ‘Older’.

We also chat to Marie Ulven’s girl in red about the pressures of following up her breakout debut, catch up with The Murder Capital’s James McGovern about work on their third album, and speak to Californian trio Wallows about their new album ‘Model’, and what’s sure to be their biggest year as a band yet.

Plus, in Neu, we speak to buzzy, but distinctly different, new acts Flyana Boss, Blue Bendy and Lip Critic; while in Reviews, we offer up our verdicts on some of the month’s biggest releases - including Vampire Weekend! English Teacher! Nia Archives! Maggie Rogers! - and recap incredible live shows from likes of RAYE, Gossip, The Smile and Bleachers.

To get stuck into all of that and more, just click the button below to grab a print copy of our March 2024 mag, order via our online shop or scroll down to check out the digital edition. Happy reading!

