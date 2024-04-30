Before They Knew Better welcomes Bobby Vylan as latest guest

This week on DIY’s podcast Before They Knew Better, we chat to Bobby Vylan - one half of the vital punk duo Bob Vylan, who have just released their masterful third album ‘Humble As The Sun’ and are our April 2024 print mag cover stars.



As always on the podcast, Bobby selected a song, a photo, and an object to give us an insight into his youth - a time that saw him play his first gig as a 12 year old MC, sell demo CDs on the streets of Ipswich, and fall in love with his parents’ (frankly excellent) taste-shaping music collections.



“I remember my mum saw The Streets’ album, and it had the Mercury sticker on it”, he shares on the episode, discussing some of his early musical lightening-bolt moments. “I put it on, and just thought: ‘oh my God. What is happening? What is this?’ He’s not rapping, he’s not singing, he’s not MCing, but he’s kind of doing all those things at the same time. And it’s not garage music, it’s not rap music, and it’s not dance music, but it kind of has elements of all these things in. I was just like ‘I don’t know what this is, but I know that it’s incredible, and I know that I’m in love with this thing’.”

Before They Knew Better is DIY's podcast digging into the wins, woes and wtfs of your favourite musicians' early years, with a new episode landing every Tuesday morning.

Bobby's full podcast episode below.