News
Before They Knew Better welcomes Bobby Vylan as latest guest
One half of the duo covering our April print mag, Bobby Vylan talks MCing, motorbikes, and making moves from an early age.
This week on DIY’s podcast Before They Knew Better, we chat to Bobby Vylan - one half of the vital punk duo Bob Vylan, who have just released their masterful third album ‘Humble As The Sun’ and are our April 2024 print mag cover stars.
As always on the podcast, Bobby selected a song, a photo, and an object to give us an insight into his youth - a time that saw him play his first gig as a 12 year old MC, sell demo CDs on the streets of Ipswich, and fall in love with his parents’ (frankly excellent) taste-shaping music collections.
“I remember my mum saw The Streets’ album, and it had the Mercury sticker on it”, he shares on the episode, discussing some of his early musical lightening-bolt moments. “I put it on, and just thought: ‘oh my God. What is happening? What is this?’ He’s not rapping, he’s not singing, he’s not MCing, but he’s kind of doing all those things at the same time. And it’s not garage music, it’s not rap music, and it’s not dance music, but it kind of has elements of all these things in. I was just like ‘I don’t know what this is, but I know that it’s incredible, and I know that I’m in love with this thing’.”
Before They Knew Better - available to listen now on Spotify, Apple, Amazon, YouTube, and all major podcast platforms - is DIY’s podcast digging into the wins, woes and wtfs of your favourite musicians’ early years, with a new episode landing every Tuesday morning.
You can nab yourself a copy of our April print mag (featuring Bob Vylan on the cover) via our online shop, and listen to Bobby’s full podcast episode below.
Read More
Bob Vylan - Humble As The Sun
4-5 Stars
Still a firm middle finger up to the forces trying to keep Bob Vylan down, but one shouted gleefully from the top of the podium.
3rd April 2024, 8:00am
Bob Vylan: Independent’s Day
Back with a more holistic, introspective bang on their third album ‘Humble As The Sun’, London DIY grime-punks Bob Vylan are choosing to balance anger with optimism. But as their words will attest, they haven’t lost any of their political bite.
2nd April 2024, 4:00pm
Bob Vylan are the cover stars of DIY’s April 2024 issue!
Our new issue - which is officially out now - also features St Vincent, girl in red, Lizzy McAlpine and loads more.
28th March 2024, 4:00pm
Sophie Ellis Bextor, Heartworms, Personal Trainer and more confirmed for Truck 2024
Jamie T, Wet Leg, and The Streets are set to headline this year's Oxfordshire knees up.
7th March 2024, 6:05pm
With Bob Vylan, St Vincent, girl in red, Lizzy McAlpine and more.