“ “A good way to upset people musically is to draw from sources that people might not think are cool.” – Grian Chatten

Though its nu metal-shaped origins might have raised a few eyebrows, there’s little question that ‘Starburster’, with its prickly swagger and strangled gasps, marked new and thrilling terrain upon its spring arrival. At Glastonbury, bathed in unsettling neon green light with a packed field fiercely inhaling deeply (surely the weekend’s most disorientating sing-along), they closed their Friday night Park Stage headline spot with the track: the climax of a huge career milestone that felt fittingly rooted in the band’s here and now rather than falling back to an old favourite.

It’s a visceral track for Chatten to perform. Written in the middle of a panic attack, its central sonic motif is a literal gasp for air from the middle of an internal storm that it took him a long time, he explains, to understand. “I only started getting panic attacks on tour a few years back, and they just felt like rage at first. I didn’t realise they were panic attacks and I’d have to run off stage during soundchecks and lock myself in a room and try not to break stuff. It was just a feeling of overwhelm, and probably being burnt out and all those things,” he says. “You feel stifled and inert when you’re overwhelmed, like you’re frozen, and when I felt like that it used to manifest with me wanting to throw something. I’d hit myself in the head because I just wanted to instigate some sort of change, and I think that’s where the energy of the song came from. I needed a great ball of energy to move through me and I think the panic attack was that.” ‘Starburster’ came at the end of this period; shortly after, the frontman received an ADHD diagnosis and things have been calmer since then. But his willingness to put himself back in that place night after night on tour is testament to Chatten’s dedication to his craft. He’s a songwriter in the truest sense of the word – one who speaks of the process with a sense of reverence, like it’s a higher power that he has to channel and commune with. When he’s onto something good, he says, “I always feel like I’m breaking down to a song instead of building a song up, and that’s when I know if it’s right or not”. Even with the music world’s eyes on him, he’s managed to retain an impressive sense of purity with regards to his creativity, blocking out the outside noise and keeping it between him and the page. “No one exists, there is no audience when I write,” he says. “I think this is a really good album, personally, and I think that’s the reason why it is: that we’re four records in and I still think what we’re doing is really good, it’s because of that [lack of outside interference]. I’m a man of simple pleasures and I just want to be able to disappear for those hours that the songs appear, and for it never to feel like I’m writing for someone else. And I think so far I’ve gotten away with it, and I’m relatively happy. I feel like I’m doing what I’m supposed to do, which is a very unique place to be in. I don’t really feel like I’ve worked a day of my life, in that sense.”

A recipe for ‘Romance’ Far away from the Irish poets of old, Grian Chatten’s influences across Fontaines’ latest dig into unexpected corners of culture. Akira (1988 film)

“In Akira, even at the end of the world with this great sense of industry and apocalypse, these characters are able to fall in love and think about other things on a day-to-day basis in order to get by. Their humanity still finds a way to express itself, even in that very dystopian world. And that’s what I wanted the album to feel like – a small relatable expression of humanity in a dystopian world.” Land Sickness, by Nicholaj Schultz (2023 book)

“I think politics is personal. The climate change crisis is personal and that’s how we need to view it. Land Sickness is an expression of an individual’s experience as a person in the world of climate change, and the existential crisis that he experiences of how everything he does and touches is connected to the crisis. It’s inescapable, everything’s connected. And that feeling of connection to the desolation of the world as we know it is part of what charges our record.” ‘Korn’, by Korn (1994 album)

“I think that Korn brought me further down a particular road musically and visually than many artists did [when I was young ] – probably further than I was comfortable with. The first record’s incredible. I think ‘Blind’ is an amazing tune, and ‘Shootsand Ladders’ is unreal to be playing the bagpipes in that setting, but also [have] a detuned, five-string slap bass – it’s an interesting idea!”

Yet, even though the making of ‘Romance’ involved shutting out the world, even Chatten can sense that, as the release gets nearer, ever-more people are swarming to Fontaines DC in their droves. “I do feel like the pace has quickened again recently in a manner in which it hasn’t since the first record,” he accepts. “It feels, for the first time in a few years, like we’ve got to hang on again.” The band have already ticked off a hefty portion of most artist’s career bucket lists: Number One album. Big awards show win. Massive festival slots and sold out tours, the next of which will see them play to 20,000 people over two nights at London’s Alexandra Palace. They’re objective metrics of success, but it feels genuine when Chatten says they’re not the things they measure it all by. On the sweetly nostalgic video for ‘Favourite’, old grainy footage of the band as kids is cut together in an adorable montage that begs comparison to the five successful adult men they stand as today. Those kids, we suggest, would surely be stoked to know what was ahead for them. “It’s really nice, and not to be ungrateful, but it’s weird when…” Chatten pauses. “There’s such a fantasy about what’s behind the curtain of this kind of world, and to now live on this side of the curtain, relatively speaking, I do miss that wonder sometimes. Especially when it comes to bands or artists or anyone that you really admired as a kid, and that door’s opened to some extent, and maybe they’re watching you side of stage. It’s nice but sometimes I miss [that innocence]. To know the secret of it, or to know that there is no secret. But there’ll always be a way to make things shine.” And such is the romance of Fontaines DC. Even now, standing on the cusp of their most objectively large-scale album – one with all the hallmarks of A Big Record that will likely send them into the uppermost tier of festival headlining bands, making them a rare success story in an alternative landscape that’s struggling to turn hopefuls into legitimate long-lasting stars – they’re still looking at the world in the right way, finding beauty and love and humour and ignoring all the other extraneous nonsense. “I still don’t think that I fully know what’s happening because I don’t allow myself to know it. That’s why, whenever someone recognises me or takes their phone out on the street, it shatters the illusion for me that nothing’s happened. I’m so at odds with it, but now I’m just trying to relax and enjoy it. I know who I am. This is the entire gaff,” he says gesturing to the three rooms that comprise his flat, “and this is all I need. I don’t need to express to myself my own relative success in any way. I don’t hang out with famous people or go to Chiltern Firehouse – I hate that shit. I like walking anywhere I can get by foot; I like taking public transport, and not because I’m trying to stay humble but because I just like feeling like a part of the world. Maybe the crowds keep getting bigger, but I don’t know what else would really change? So I don’t think I’ll be under too much threat.”