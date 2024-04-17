News

Fontaines DC announce new album ‘Romance’ & share lead single ‘Starburster’

The Irish quintet have also signed a new deal with XL Recordings.

17th April 2024
Words: Sarah Jamieson

Fontaines DC are back, and they’re bringing a brand new album with them: the Irish quintet have announced plans to release their fourth album ‘Romance’ this summer, via their new label home of XL Recordings.

The band will release the follow-up to 2022’s ‘Skinty Fia’ on 23rd August; the album will be eleven tracks in length and was produced by James Ford, after the band spent a month writing together, with three weeks of pre-production in North London, before relocating to a chateau near Paris for its final month.

Reflecting on the record’s title ‘Romance’, the band’s Conor Deegan has said: “We’ve always had this sense of idealism and romance. Each album gets further away from observing that through the lens of Ireland, as directly as ‘Dogrel’. The second album is about that detachment, and the third is about Irishness dislocated in the diaspora. Now we look to where and what else there is to be romantic about.”

Today, the band have also shared the record’s lead single, ‘Starburster’, a track that was inspired by a panic attack that frontman Grian Chatten had whilst in London’s St Pancras Station. It comes accompanied by a suitably cinematic video directed by Aube Perrie, which you can watch below.

‘Romance’ tracklisting:

1. Romance
2. Starburster
3. Here’s The Thing
4. Desire
5. In The Modern World
6. Bug
7. Motorcycle Boy
8. Sundowner
9. Horseness is the Whatness
10. Death Kink
11. Favourite

