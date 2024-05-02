On ‘HEAVY JELLY’, Laurie describes them as walking a tightrope between “completely preposterous” and “deadly serious”. “Putting yourself across with humour can make you feel like you’re not taken seriously sometimes. But we don’t want to just play funny songs; we want to play heavy songs, and we want people to lose their shit. With this record it’s been really important that the humour always has the contrast,” he says. ‘Worms on Tarmac’, for example, is a funny song about “underrated, underappreciated, frequently amputated” worms. Beneath that, it’s a reference to Isaac’s battle with OCD. “I literally have to save them. My brain starts going on, saying if I don’t turn around and pick that worm up, he might die. I get five minutes down the road sometimes and have to turn around and find the worm,” the singer says, laughing at himself.

With heavy guitars and guttural vocals, the record is deceptively aggressive, but there’s a softness in the lyrics and in their relationship. With that in mind, ‘HEAVY JELLY’ was the perfect title. It came from nowhere for Laurie, and he felt like he was being “struck by gold” when it dropped into his lap. “I was in a Japanese Jiu-Jitsu lesson and this instructor was trying to teach ground fighting. He was like, ‘Resist your opponent but you’re not actually fighting, so just pretend you’re heavy jelly’.” Inspiration hit: “I was like, fucking hell, that’s the album title.” After texting his mate and seeing that familiar ‘Isaac is typing…’ at the top of his screen, he got a resounding ‘Yes’. “We built the record around the name,” Laurie nods. “Which felt great because we had a direction to go in.”

SOFT PLAY have long been a fixture of festival season and their first proper year back in the fold is no different, with high profile slots at Download, Pohoda, Truck and more all confirmed. However, although Laurie admits to recently putting the dates in his wall calendar and being “intimidated” by how many are planned, after years of going too hard, the duo are looking forward to entering Summer 2024 with a fresh perspective. “It’s more about looking after yourself and you’ve got to do your job at the end of the day. I don’t have the desire to get off my head anymore. I want to feel good and get up and do shit. It changes when you’ve got people at home,” says Isaac. Laurie caveats, however, that he still likes the occasional big one. “I’ve got three kids at home so sometimes I’m like, ‘We’re on the tour bus, fuck it, let’s have a party…”

Taking care of themselves and finding the equilibrium between wellbeing and having a little fun is key. “It’s about trying to get that balance, like, have a couple of drinks, but then go to bed,” says Isaac. It’s tough changing their schedules and going from being a dad in bed by 10pm to a nocturnal touring musician that’s still onstage at that time (“I find it increasingly hard to switch between Dad Laurie and Tour Laurie,” the guitarist admits. “It’s something that I’m still trying to figure out now”). But crucially, it’s something they’re figuring out as a strong unit, together.

It’s been a long, hard road to get here, but Isaac and Laurie have found their way through the noise. And on ‘HEAVY JELLY’, they’ve rediscovered what makes them special; what only the two of them can do. “As a kid, I was obsessed with subcultures, and I’d look at mods or rockers or whoever and be like, ‘Oh, I want to belong to something’. Then we made this band and no one wanted to join, so there’s only two of us,” says Laurie. “But as we get older, we’ve realised that’s so special. Only me and Issac can do this. When we’re having fun, and when we allow ourselves to have fun and we don’t overthink it, we make really good art. That’s such a special thing.”

