News

The duo are also the latest additions to this weekend’s Reading & Leeds lineup.

SOFT PLAY are back with punchy new single ‘Punk’s Dead’
Photo: Tommy Davies

22nd August 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

SOFT PLAY have made their triumphant return with new single Punk’s Dead’, following an unexpected hiatus of several years. They’ve spent the summer being welcomed back to the live circuit with a hometown show at Tunbridge Wells Forum and a headline appearance at 2000 Trees Festival, and will support The Prodigy this autumn for their upcoming UK tour. 

Punk’s Dead’ serves as a punchy response to various comments made after the pair announced their name change from Slaves last year, showcasing their signature humour and energy via tongue-in-cheek lyrical jabs and a notable guest feature from none other than Robbie Williams.

Catch SOFT PLAY live on the following dates:

AUGUST
25 Forest Row, Sussex, Hop Yard *SOLD OUT*
26 Reading Festival
27 Leeds Festival

NOVEMBER
16 Glasgow, OVO Hydro*
17 Manchester, AO Arena*
18 Leeds, First Direct Arena*
20 Brighton, Brighton Centre*
21 Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena*
23 Birmingham, Utilita Arena*
24 London, Alexandra Palace*
25 London, Alexandra Palace*

*with The Prodigy

