SOFT PLAY are back with punchy new single ‘Punk’s Dead’

SOFT PLAY have made their triumphant return with new single ​‘Punk’s Dead’, following an unexpected hiatus of several years. They’ve spent the summer being welcomed back to the live circuit with a hometown show at Tunbridge Wells Forum and a headline appearance at 2000 Trees Festival, and will support The Prodigy this autumn for their upcoming UK tour.

‘Punk’s Dead’ serves as a punchy response to various comments made after the pair announced their name change from Slaves last year, showcasing their signature humour and energy via tongue-in-cheek lyrical jabs and a notable guest feature from none other than Robbie Williams.

