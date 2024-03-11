SOFT PLAY hit the gym with new single ‘Mirror Muscles’

The next installment of SOFT PLAY’s anticipated return is here - Laurie and Isaac’s latest track, ‘Mirror Muscles’, is the second taste of what we can expect from their upcoming fourth album, following the release of their huge Robbie Williams-featuring single ‘Punk’s Dead’ last year.

Pulling absolutely no punches, ‘Mirror Muscles’ is a deft flex of the pair’s signature sound, combining hardcore intensity with wryly humorous, observational lyricism. Speaking about the single, the duo have deadpanned: “We love to work out. We frequent the local gymnasium. These are some thoughts we had while we were there”.



You can read more from SOFT PLAY in our October 2023 interview and listen to ‘Mirror Muscles’ below.