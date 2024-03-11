News

SOFT PLAY hit the gym with new single ‘Mirror Muscles’

The release follows the duo’s name change and last year’s comeback single ‘Punk’s Dead’.

Photo: Thomas Davis

11th March 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

SOFT PLAY, News, Listen

The next installment of SOFT PLAY’s anticipated return is here - Laurie and Isaac’s latest track, ‘Mirror Muscles’, is the second taste of what we can expect from their upcoming fourth album, following the release of their huge Robbie Williams-featuring single ‘Punk’s Dead’ last year.

Pulling absolutely no punches, ‘Mirror Muscles’ is a deft flex of the pair’s signature sound, combining hardcore intensity with wryly humorous, observational lyricism. Speaking about the single, the duo have deadpanned: “We love to work out. We frequent the local gymnasium. These are some thoughts we had while we were there”.

You can read more from SOFT PLAY in our October 2023 interview and listen to ‘Mirror Muscles’ below.

Soft Play: Play Time

Interview

Soft Play: Play Time

Back with a new name, a new track and a new BFF of the unlikeliest kind, Isaac Holman and Laurie Vincent are ringing the bell on the next era of Soft Play.

Play Video

Tags: SOFT PLAY, News, Listen

Latest News

Divorce struggle to juggle commitments on new single ‘Gears’

Divorce struggle to juggle commitments on new single Gears’

Ariana Grande collabs with Troye Sivan and Mariah Carey on ‘eternal sunshine (slightly deluxe)’

Ariana Grande collabs with Troye Sivan and Mariah Carey on eternal sunshine (slightly deluxe)’

Biffy Clyro to celebrate first three albums with ‘A Celebration of Beginnings’ UK shows

Biffy Clyro to celebrate first three albums with A Celebration of Beginnings’ UK shows

Kneecap, Lambrini Girls, Sprints and more pull out of SXSW 2024

Kneecap, Lambrini Girls, Sprints and more pull out of SXSW 2024

Mount Kimbie, Nilüfer Yanya, Sorry and more to play Rally 2024

Mount Kimbie, Nilüfer Yanya, Sorry and more to play Rally 2024

Vinyl at Rough Trade

Daniel Avery - Together In Static artwork

Daniel Avery - Together In Static red Vinyl LP - £17.99

RT Pixel
Maisie Peters - The Good Witch artwork

Maisie Peters - The Good Witch white Vinyl LP - £27.99

RT Pixel
Nas - Magic - Instrumental Version artwork

Nas - Magic - Instrumental Version yellow Vinyl LP - £27.99

RT Pixel
Nation of Language - Introduction, Presence artwork

Nation of Language - Introduction, Presence white Vinyl LP - £21.99

RT Pixel
Ariana Grande - Sweetener artwork

Ariana Grande - Sweetener Vinyl LP - £39.99

RT Pixel

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

March 2024

Latest Issue

March 2024

Featuring Green Day, English Teacher, Everything Everything, Caity Baser and more!

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY