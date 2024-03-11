News
SOFT PLAY hit the gym with new single ‘Mirror Muscles’
The release follows the duo’s name change and last year’s comeback single ‘Punk’s Dead’.
The next installment of SOFT PLAY’s anticipated return is here - Laurie and Isaac’s latest track, ‘Mirror Muscles’, is the second taste of what we can expect from their upcoming fourth album, following the release of their huge Robbie Williams-featuring single ‘Punk’s Dead’ last year.
Pulling absolutely no punches, ‘Mirror Muscles’ is a deft flex of the pair’s signature sound, combining hardcore intensity with wryly humorous, observational lyricism. Speaking about the single, the duo have deadpanned: “We love to work out. We frequent the local gymnasium. These are some thoughts we had while we were there”.
You can read more from SOFT PLAY in our October 2023 interview and listen to ‘Mirror Muscles’ below.
Vinyl at Rough Trade
Read More
Sophie Ellis Bextor, Heartworms, Personal Trainer and more confirmed for Truck 2024
Jamie T, Wet Leg, and The Streets are set to headline this year's Oxfordshire knees up.
7th March 2024, 6:05pm
The Great Escape add over 150 more artists to 2024 lineup
Among the new additions are Lauren Mayberry, Wunderhorse, Kneecap, SOFT PLAY and more.
5th March 2024, 10:34am
Marika Hackman, Baxter Dury, Lambrini Girls and more complete Bearded Theory lineup
Headlining this year's knees up are Amyl and the Sniffers, Future Islands, SOFT PLAY and more.
28th February 2024, 12:30pm
Bombay Bicycle Club, Paolo Nutini, Jamie T and more confirmed for Tramlines 2024
The likes of Holly Humberstone, Yard Act, and Sprints will also be joining the fun.
24th January 2024, 11:10am
Popular right now
5 Stars
Bleachers — Bleachers
Featuring Green Day, English Teacher, Everything Everything, Caity Baser and more!