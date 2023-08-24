The Neu Bulletin (hemlocke springs, Fat Dog, Jalen Ngonda and more!)

We’ve also got a handy Spotify playlist where you can find all the Neu tracks we’ve been loving, so you can listen to all our hot tips in one place!

Neu Bulletins are DIY’s guide to the best and freshest new music. Your one stop shop for buzzy new bands and red hot emerging stars, it features all the tracks we’ve been rinsing at full volume over the last week.

Fat Dog - King of the Slugs

Is it a post-punk track? Is it a distorted dance number? No, it's the debut single from South London's Fat Dog - the unsettling, undulating, seven-minute epic 'King of the Slugs'. A song with at least three different acts, we veer from a pumping electronic bassline, to a folk-tinged frenetic breakdown, to a finale which could easily soundtrack the apocalypse (in the best possible way). Having celebrated 'King of the Slugs' with a by-all-accounts utterly debauched launch party at Brixton's Windmill, Fat Dog are on the cusp of a flying trajectory. (Daisy Carter)



hemlocke springs - enknee1

Juxtaposing a bouncing beat with heartfelt, yearning vocals, on 'enknee1' hemlocke springs marries seemingly incongruous elements to create a track which is infectious and emotional in equal measure. Otherwise known as Naomi Udu, the young artist blurs the boundaries between 80s pop and dance, channeling the turbulence of adolescence into a sound that couldn't be further from your typical 'teen angst' music. With four out of seven tracks on her debut EP 'going... going... GONE!' already out in the world, hemlocke springs certainly isn't holding back. (Daisy Carter).



Zooey Celeste - Restless Thoughts

With eerie vocals layered over a relentless drum machine, Zooey Celeste’s latest track ‘Restless Thoughts’ is an interesting play on contrasts and conflict. Made as a kind of theme tune for the character of Zooey Celeste, seen as a kind of shaman figure, this track leans heavily into hypnosis as the wailing vocals and woozy sounds spiral around the percussion. Merging tastes of punk, slacker rock and lo-fi, with elements of chamber-pop thanks to its almost religious feel, the mix-up of sounds makes for a unique listen. A track that’s dark and hazy, dreamy yet lucid, relentless but wavy - it’s pretty captivating. (Lucy Harbron)

Frozemode - Vermin

After spring’s incendiary 'Stick Dat', Frozemode return with a similarly refined racket in the form of 'Vermin'. A dark, sharp electro backdrop sets the scene for the rousing verses and calamitous choruses, but leaves plenty of room for extra groovy inflections. A boppy bassline here, a glossy production flourish there, all contained by the spit and swagger of the vocal. After a supremely successful festival season, Frozemode are clearly already ready to fire up for what’s coming next, and 'Vermin' raises anticipation to the max. (Ims Taylor)

Gotts Street Park ft. ENNY - Mountains

Leeds collective Gotts Street Park join forces with BBC Sound of 2022 winner ENNY on their latest track 'Mountains', a sauntering, rap-soul cut that slinks between understated percussion and languid guitar flourishes. Its jazz-lounge instrumentation and pared-back production allow ENNY's guest vocals to take centre stage; it's a collaboration that expertly showcases the best of both artists. (Daisy Carter)



Alex Amor - Like The First Time

Alex Amor channels dreamy nostalgia on 'Like The First Time', and she does so expertly. Joining the beabadoobees and the Holly Humberstones of this world, she tugs at heartstrings like it’s second nature with storybook-tragic lyrics, naive hopefulness, and gleaming pop instrumentals to get even the most stoic swaying with their eyes closed. The production feels at once intimate and hugely expansive, and the emotions Alex is singing about feel both soft and all-encompassing - the duality is the recipe for an excellent, expertly crafted pop song. (Ims Taylor)

dery - sparkle

Stripped almost to its bones, the latest release from New York and Hamburg-raised dery has all the woozy, rose-tinted retrospection of an afters party. The acoustic track – led by its guitar but backed up by drums, trombone, and a flugelhorn (kind of like the trumpet’s mellower cousin) – is a breakup song with none of the usual bitterness; instead, dery wishes her ex well. Or, at the very least, that they’re “better than fine”, which is still more mature than most. (Caitlin Chatterton)

Jalen Ngonda - So Glad I Found You