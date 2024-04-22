Wild Fields Festival announce Kae Tempest, Ezra Collective, Squid and more for 2024 lineup

From the Norwich-based multi-venue fest Wild Paths has sprung the more expansive Wild Fields Festival, a new socially conscious summer event that’s set to take place this summer in Earlham Park on 16th and 17th August.

Headlining the inaugural Friday night will be 2023’s Mercury Prize winners Ezra Collective, while earlier in the day crowds will be able to catch the likes of Sampha The Great, Jalen Ngonda, Yazmin Lacey and Nectar Woode. Meanwhile on Saturday, experimental producer SBTRKT tops the bill, accompanied by DIY faves like Kae Tempest, Squid, and Priya Ragu.



Away from the music, the festival promises an emphasis on sustainability, with travel partners, merch providers, power suppliers and waste management all meeting the organisers’ eco-friendly goals. What’s more, there’ll also be a dedicated Climate Live Bus Stage, which will play host to panels and workshops from activists and industry speakers.



Looking ahead to the celebrations, festival director Ben Street has commented: “We’ve always looked to cultivate a sense of inclusivity, providing safe spaces on site and opportunities for women, ethnic minorities and LGBTQ+ performers. As proud signatories of the 50/50 Key change Pledge we’re committed to shifting the tide within the events industry and providing platforms for a truly diverse range of festival performers.

“Wild Paths is moving out to Earlham Park and we’re bringing our favourite bands and DJs, some amazing wellness practitioners, chefs, immersive performers and so much more… and everyone’s invited!”

Tickets for Wild Fields 2024 are on general sale now; head to the festival’s website for more information and to check out the full line-up.