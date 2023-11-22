Festivals
Loyle Carner to headline All Points East 2024
He’s joined on the lineup by Ezra Collective, ENNY, Nas and more.
East London’s stalwart day festival All Points East has shared its rap-focused first wave of acts for 2024, including recently announced headliner Loyle Carner. No stranger to a festival stage, Loyle has this summer celebrated the release of his Mercury Prize-shortlisted third album ‘hugo’ with sets at Glastonbury, Primavera Sound and more, while his performance at Victoria Park on Saturday 17th August will be his biggest London show to date (and his only of 2024).
Joining him on the lineup are multiple-time GRAMMY nominee and certified hip-hop icon Nas, this year’s Mercury Prize winners Ezra Collective, and acclaimed rap riser ENNY, while Sainté, Joe James, and Navy Blue will also be making appearances.
More headliners and the full lineups for each of the festival’s ten days are still to be announced, while tickets go on general sale at 10:00am tomorrow (Thursday 23rd November). In the meantime, you can find out more here and check out how Saturday 17th August is currently shaping up below.
Records, etc at
Nas - Stillmatic (Vinyl LP - silver)
Nas - Stillmatic (Vinyl LP - black)
Nas - It Was Written (National Album Day 2023) (Vinyl LP - gold)
Ezra Collective - Where I'm Meant To Be (Vinyl LP - orange)
Nas - It Was Written (Vinyl LP - black)
Ezra Collective - Where I'm Meant To Be (Cd)
Read More
Loyle Carner shares details of summer 2024 UK shows
He'll be stopping off in Dublin, Halifax, Manchester, and Glasgow.
24th October 2023, 11:34am
Ezra Collective win the 2023 Mercury Prize with FREENOW
The London outfit took home the Prize for their album 'Where I'm Meant to Be’.
8th September 2023, 10:16am
Performers announced for 2023’s Mercury Prize ceremony
10 of the 12 shortlisted artists will take to the stage at next week’s awards show.
1st September 2023, 2:03pm
Loyle Carner announces headline show at London’s Royal Albert Hall
The performance will see him bring his Mercury-shortlisted album ‘hugo’ to one of the capital’s most historic stages.
1st September 2023, 11:43am
Popular right now
Featuring King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, IDLES, Tkay Maidza, Sleater-Kinney and more.