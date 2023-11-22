Loyle Carner to headline All Points East 2024

East London’s stalwart day festival All Points East has shared its rap-focused first wave of acts for 2024, including recently announced headliner Loyle Carner. No stranger to a festival stage, Loyle has this summer celebrated the release of his Mercury Prize-shortlisted third album ‘hugo’ with sets at Glastonbury, Primavera Sound and more, while his performance at Victoria Park on Saturday 17th August will be his biggest London show to date (and his only of 2024).

Joining him on the lineup are multiple-time GRAMMY nominee and certified hip-hop icon Nas, this year’s Mercury Prize winners Ezra Collective, and acclaimed rap riser ENNY, while Sainté, Joe James, and Navy Blue will also be making appearances.

More headliners and the full lineups for each of the festival’s ten days are still to be announced, while tickets go on general sale at 10:00am tomorrow (Thursday 23rd November). In the meantime, you can find out more here and check out how Saturday 17th August is currently shaping up below.