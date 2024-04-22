Fat Dog announce debut album ‘WOOF.’

DIY Class of 2024 inductees Fat Dog have announced that their debut album - aptly entitled ‘WOOF.’ - is set to arrive on 6th September via Domino Records, following the release of their barnstorming debut single ‘King Of The Slugs’ and its vital follow up ‘All The Same’.

Now notorious for their chaotic live shows, the band’s keyboard and synths player Chris Hughes has mused that “a lot of music at the moment is very cerebral and people won’t dance to it. Our music is the polar opposite of thinking music.”

A case in point is their hot-off-the-press third single, ‘Running’. Out today, the track offers but a mere hint of what to expect from the full force of ‘WOOF.’, of which frontman Joe Love has said: “Music is so vanilla. I don’t like sanitised music. Even this album is sanitised compared to what’s in my head. I thought it would sound more fucked up.”

Check out the video for ‘Running’ here: