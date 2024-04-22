News
Fat Dog announce debut album ‘WOOF.’
The band have also unveiled their third single, ‘Running’, and confirmed a new show at London’s Kentish Town Forum.
DIY Class of 2024 inductees Fat Dog have announced that their debut album - aptly entitled ‘WOOF.’ - is set to arrive on 6th September via Domino Records, following the release of their barnstorming debut single ‘King Of The Slugs’ and its vital follow up ‘All The Same’.
Now notorious for their chaotic live shows, the band’s keyboard and synths player Chris Hughes has mused that “a lot of music at the moment is very cerebral and people won’t dance to it. Our music is the polar opposite of thinking music.”
A case in point is their hot-off-the-press third single, ‘Running’. Out today, the track offers but a mere hint of what to expect from the full force of ‘WOOF.’, of which frontman Joe Love has said: “Music is so vanilla. I don’t like sanitised music. Even this album is sanitised compared to what’s in my head. I thought it would sound more fucked up.”
Check out the video for ‘Running’ here:
Plus, the South London five-piece are touring the UK in May AND November this year, including a newly-added date at London’s O2 Forum Kentish Town. Tickets for the November dates will go on sale from 10:00am on Friday 26th April, and in the meantime you can check out Fat Dog’s extensive upcoming live schedule below.
MAY 2024
04 Edinburgh, Stag and Dagger
05 Glasgow, Stag and Dagger
06 York, The Fulford Arms
07 Hebden Bridge, Trades Club
08 Hull, The Polar Bear
09 Wrexham, Focus Wales
10 Norwich, Arts Centre
11 Reading, Are You Listening?
14 Exeter, Cavern
15 Oxford, Bullingdon
16 Bedford, Esquires
17 Normandy, Le Havre, Foul Weather Festival
18 Brittany, Art Rock, Saint-Brieuc
23 Margate, Where Else?
26 Cardiff, Celebrate this Place
27 Barcelona, Primavera A La Ciutat
31 Mannheim, Maifeld Derby
JUNE 2024
26-30 Glastonbury, Somerset
JULY 2024
06 Belfort, Eurockeenes
10-13 Norway, Trӕnafestivalen
11–13 Normandy, Pete The Monkey
25-28 Suffolk, Latitude Festival
26-28 Oxfordshire, Truck Festival
26-29 North Yorkshire, Deer Shed
AUGUST 2024
08-11 Sicily, Ypsigrock Festival
16 Brittany, La Route Du Rock
17-18 Netherlands, Lowlands Festival
17-18 Belgium, Pukklepop Festival
31 Manchester, Manchester Psych Fest
SEPTEMBER 2024
12-15 Italy, Poplar Festival
28 Sheffield, Float Along Festival
OCTOBER 2024
03 Rouen, Le 106
04 Rennes, L’Antipode
05 Paris, Petit Bain, Paris
06 Tourcoing, Le Grand Mix
08 Nijmegen, Doornroosje
09 Groningen, Vera
10 Brussels, Botanique
11 Amsterdam, Skatecafe
12 Tilburg, Here’s The Thing Festival
14 Cologne, Bumann & Sohn
15 Hamburg, Molotow
16 Berlin, Urban Spree
19 Toronto, The Baby G
21 Washington, Songbyrd
22 Brooklyn, TV Eye
24 Chicago, The Empty Bottle,
26 Seatte, Black Lodge
27 Portland, Polaris Hall
29 San Francisco, Popscene @ Brick & Mortar Music Hall
30 LA, Zebulon
NOVEMBER 2024
07 Dublin, The Grand Social
08 Belfast, Empire Music Hall
09 Glasgow, Stereo
10 Leeds, Brudenell Social Club
12 Nottingham, Rescue Rooms
13 Manchester, Band On The Wall
14 Sheffield, Crookes Social Club
15 Bristol, Thekla,
16 Birmingham, Mama Roux’s
17 Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach
21 Southampton, Papillon
22 Brighton, Patterns
23 London, O2 Forum Kentish Town
‘WOOF.’ full tracklist:
1. Vigilante
2. Closer to God
3. Wither
4. Clowns
5. King of the Slugs
6. All the Same
7. I am the King
8. Running
9. And so it Came to Pass
Records, etc at
Fat Dog - All The Same (Vinyl 7 - black)
Read More
Fat Dog and Mandy, Indiana team up for ‘All The Same’ remix
It lands just ahead of Fat Dog's debut US shows.
26th February 2024, 11:03am
Tracks: Sheer Mag, Fat Dog, Jamie xx and more
Our weekly roundup of the past seven days' biggest and best new single releases is back for 2024.
12th January 2024, 6:00pm
Fat Dog are back with urgent sophomore single ‘All The Same’
The band have also announced a hometown headline show at London's Electric Brixton.
8th January 2024, 5:58pm
Class of 2024: Fat Dog
Cemented as 2023’s most chaotic breakthrough live band, this South London quintet are putting their paw prints on a debut LP - all with their trusty dog mask-wearing drummer in tow.
11th December 2023, 4:00pm
With Bob Vylan, St Vincent, girl in red, Lizzy McAlpine and more.