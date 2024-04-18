Shelf Lives share riotous new single ‘Uncle Fred’

Breaking their recent (relatively) quiet stint with their first music of 2024, Shelf Lives have today offered up new cut ‘Uncle Fred’ - a propulsive, tongue-in-cheek number that explores, in the band’s words “if there was a priest (maybe… named Fred) that was so in love with Jesus that he thought he might be sexually attracted to him? Can you imagine the inner turmoil and mental chaos that would most likely cause? It could happen… it probably has.”

The track comes off the back of Shelf Lives’ electric performance at one of DIY’s Hello 2024 gigs back in January, and is our first taste of new music from the duo following their 2023 EP ‘You Okay?’ You can check out the video for ‘Uncle Fred’ here:

