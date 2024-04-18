News

Shelf Lives share riotous new single ‘Uncle Fred’

The electro-punk duo have also announced a London headline show for this Autumn.

Photo: Derek Bremner

18th April 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Shelf Lives, News, Listen

Breaking their recent (relatively) quiet stint with their first music of 2024, Shelf Lives have today offered up new cut ‘Uncle Fred’ - a propulsive, tongue-in-cheek number that explores, in the band’s words “if there was a priest (maybe… named Fred) that was so in love with Jesus that he thought he might be sexually attracted to him? Can you imagine the inner turmoil and mental chaos that would most likely cause? It could happen… it probably has.”

The track comes off the back of Shelf Lives’ electric performance at one of DIY’s Hello 2024 gigs back in January, and is our first taste of new music from the duo following their 2023 EP ‘You Okay?’ You can check out the video for ‘Uncle Fred’ here:

Shelf Lives: &#8220;We like to elevate the shit stuff and make something fun out of it&#8221;

Interview

Shelf Lives: “We like to elevate the shit stuff and make something fun out of it”

We speak to the hedonistic dance-punk duo putting the art back into party.

Play Video

Shelf Lives are currently living it up on tour with former DIY digital cover star Lynks, but they’ve got plenty of other gigs in the calendar too, including a new London date at Hackney’s MOTH Club in October. Tickets are set to go on general sale on 23rd April; find out where else you can catch them this year below.

May 2024
18 London, Oslo, Luck Juice Festival

June 2024
01 Bedford, Ceremony
05 Clermont-Ferrand, La Coopérative De Mai - Petite Coopé
06 Nantes, Stereolux

July 2024
11-14 Cheltenham, 2000 Trees Festival

August 2024
02 Derbyshire, Y Not Festival
03 Lowther Deer Park, Lake District, Kendal Calling
15 Wales, Green Man Festival
18 Sedgefield, Hardwick Festival
19 Hampshire, Boomtown Festival
22-25 Silloth, Solfest

October 2024
23 London, Moth Club

Tags: Shelf Lives, News, Listen

Latest News

Home Counties share final album preview ‘Dividing Lines’

Home Counties share final album preview Dividing Lines’

IDLES share video for ‘TANGK’ track ‘POP POP POP’

IDLES share video for TANGK’ track POP POP POP’

PVRIS drops intoxicating new release ‘Oil & Water’

PVRIS drops intoxicating new release Oil & Water’

Lava La Rue unveils second album preview ‘Humanity’

Lava La Rue unveils second album preview Humanity’

Fontaines DC announce new album ‘ROMANCE’ & share lead single ‘Starburster’

Fontaines DC announce new album ROMANCE’ & share lead single Starburster’

Merchandise at Rough Trade

Muse - Unisex T-Shirt Get Down Bodysuit artwork

Muse - Unisex T-Shirt Get Down Bodysuit £22.49

RT Pixel
The Beatles - Unisex T-Shirt At the Cavern Back Print artwork

The Beatles - Unisex T-Shirt At the Cavern Back Print £22.49

RT Pixel
The Rolling Stones - Unisex Embellished T-Shirt Dia Tongue Diamante, Embellished, Crystals, Rhinestones artwork

The Rolling Stones - Unisex Embellished T-Shirt Dia Tongue Diamante, Embellished, Crystals, Rhinestones £22.49

RT Pixel
The Beatles - Unisex T-Shirt Get Back Poster artwork

The Beatles - Unisex T-Shirt Get Back Poster £22.49

RT Pixel
Queens Of The Stone Age - Unisex T-Shirt Planet Frame Dip Dye, Dye Wash artwork

Queens Of The Stone Age - Unisex T-Shirt Planet Frame Dip Dye, Dye Wash £22.49

RT Pixel

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

April 2024

Latest Issue

April 2024

With Bob Vylan, St Vincent, girl in red, Lizzy McAlpine and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY