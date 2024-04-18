News
Shelf Lives share riotous new single ‘Uncle Fred’
The electro-punk duo have also announced a London headline show for this Autumn.
Breaking their recent (relatively) quiet stint with their first music of 2024, Shelf Lives have today offered up new cut ‘Uncle Fred’ - a propulsive, tongue-in-cheek number that explores, in the band’s words “if there was a priest (maybe… named Fred) that was so in love with Jesus that he thought he might be sexually attracted to him? Can you imagine the inner turmoil and mental chaos that would most likely cause? It could happen… it probably has.”
The track comes off the back of Shelf Lives’ electric performance at one of DIY’s Hello 2024 gigs back in January, and is our first taste of new music from the duo following their 2023 EP ‘You Okay?’ You can check out the video for ‘Uncle Fred’ here:
Shelf Lives are currently living it up on tour with former DIY digital cover star Lynks, but they’ve got plenty of other gigs in the calendar too, including a new London date at Hackney’s MOTH Club in October. Tickets are set to go on general sale on 23rd April; find out where else you can catch them this year below.
May 2024
18 London, Oslo, Luck Juice Festival
June 2024
01 Bedford, Ceremony
05 Clermont-Ferrand, La Coopérative De Mai - Petite Coopé
06 Nantes, Stereolux
July 2024
11-14 Cheltenham, 2000 Trees Festival
August 2024
02 Derbyshire, Y Not Festival
03 Lowther Deer Park, Lake District, Kendal Calling
15 Wales, Green Man Festival
18 Sedgefield, Hardwick Festival
19 Hampshire, Boomtown Festival
22-25 Silloth, Solfest
October 2024
23 London, Moth Club
