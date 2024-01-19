Neu The Neu Bulletin (Nell Mescal, Della XOZ, Chalk and more!)
Nell Mescal - Killing Time
Released just before the start of her UK tour - which kicks off next week with a date at Nottingham’s Bodega - Nell Mescal’s latest single ‘Killing Time’ continues to blend the indie and pop sounds of previous releases ‘Teeth’ and ‘Homesick’. Nell's wistful vocals build in power and emotion as the track progresses, its different layers coming together to soar cathartically as she repeats the chorus' question: "Did I give it up, before we had enough?" The result is one of her best vocal performances - and best releases - to date. (Gemma Cockrell)
DellaXOZ - Come Again
DellaXOZ’s latest picks up exactly where she left off: solidifying the glitchy, lo-fi sound that the 19-year-old has crafted for herself over recent years. Anchored by a fuzzy, reverberating bassline, ‘come again’ sees Bolton-born Danielle Labusa effortlessly bend the lines between genres. Backed by a cascade of grungy guitars and synthetic beats, subtly distorted lead vocals give the track its ‘90s Britpop feel. Complete with stinging lyrics ruminating on the ever-growing angst of adolescence, it’s a strong start to the year for the burgeoning star. (Emily Savage)
Chalk - Claw
Chalk master the art of mysterious and moody on their latest cut ‘Claw’, which sees them merge synth, rock and indie. A drum-driven track with a focus on the instrumental, it strays away from your typical indie song structure, building up to a thrashy climax before opting for a synth solo – a refreshing change. Ones to watch for fans of Do Nothing and the like, Chalk are primed and ready for the 2024 festival season. (Amrit Virdi)
Vanity Fairy - Jungle Jim
Vanity Fairy’s last outing - ‘Love of My Life’ - celebrated her sound in all its shimmering, shimmying disco glory. Her newest offering, on the other hand, introduces a more mellow side to the glittering artist. ‘Jungle Jim’ defies all the images associated with its epic namesake, opting instead for gentle percussion and synths that sway with the serenity of a spa retreat. It’s a charming new take on Vanity Fairy’s sound, taking a step out from under the disco ball and slowing things down for a few minutes. After all the giddy hedonism of the new year, it’s a welcome tonic. (Caitlin Chatterton)
Seraphina Simone - Better Days
The latest track from Seraphina Simone, 'Better Days' recalls the likes of PinkPantheress' discography, where indie is embraced by trap. Its up-tempo backing immediately grabs your attention as she swoops in with soft, controlled vocals - a satisfying contrast to the production-heavy instrumental. Tackling broken relationships and the idea of fate vs coincidence, this single highlights the strengths of Simone's musical ability with ease. (Amrit Virdi)
Friko - Where We've Been
The almost-title track of their upcoming debut album, 'Where We've Been, Where We Go From Here', this new cut from Chicago duo Friko is fragile and intimate, yet stunningly powerful. With instrumental textures recalling Radiohead and the anguished vocal vulnerability of Black Country, New Road's second LP, its eventual crescendo is nothing short of goosebumps-inducing - a feat that's even more impressive when you learn that the recorded take was the first time they'd workshopped that devastating concluding refrain: "Where we’ve been where we go from here / take your weight and throw your arms around me". (Daisy Carter)
