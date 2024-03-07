News
Nell Mescal shares vulnerable new cut ‘Warm Body’
Her debut EP ‘Can I Miss It For A Minute?’ lands this Spring.
Following on from a string of recent singles (including ‘Killing Time’, ‘Teeth’, and ‘Punchline’), fast-rising singer-songwriter Nell Mescal has now offered up the vulnerable new track ‘Warm Body’.
It’s the latest to be lifted from her forthcoming debut EP ‘Can I Miss It For A Minute?’ (out on 3rd May via LAB Records), and explores “struggling to move on from past situations and how that affects making new relationships.” Nell continues: “It’s about growing up and navigating relationships with the worry that the people you love will leave you”.
‘Warm Body’ will also be the opening track of ‘Can I Miss It For A Minute?’ - a project that centres around “moving on from things that used to have a hold on [Nell]”, and which promises to cement her status as one of indie-folk’s brightest emerging talents.
You can listen to ‘Warm Body’ and check out our 2023 interview with Nell below.
‘Can I Miss It For A Minute?’ EP tracklist:
1. Warm Body
2. Yellow Dresser
3. Killing Time
4. Electric Picnic
5. July
