Nell Mescal shares vulnerable new cut ‘Warm Body’

Following on from a string of recent singles (including ‘Killing Time’, ‘Teeth’, and ‘Punchline’), fast-rising singer-songwriter Nell Mescal has now offered up the vulnerable new track ‘Warm Body’.

It’s the latest to be lifted from her forthcoming debut EP ‘Can I Miss It For A Minute?’ (out on 3rd May via LAB Records), and explores “struggling to move on from past situations and how that affects making new relationships.” Nell continues: “It’s about growing up and navigating relationships with the worry that the people you love will leave you”.

‘Warm Body’ will also be the opening track of ‘Can I Miss It For A Minute?’ - a project that centres around “moving on from things that used to have a hold on [Nell]”, and which promises to cement her status as one of indie-folk’s brightest emerging talents.

You can listen to ‘Warm Body’ and check out our 2023 interview with Nell below.